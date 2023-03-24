Ramzan 2023: 5 Series to Watch During This Holy Month

Ramadan, a holy month, has begun. The one devoted to prayers, fasting, spending time with family during iftar, and of course, all those mouthwatering treats. So as Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, begined on Wednesday (March 22), we have put together a list of shows that not only provide amusement but also teach valuable lessons on morality and other topics.

Also Read: Check Out These Top Trending Web Series on Netflix for an Entertaining Watch

Bab Al-Hara (Syria)

One of the most-watched Ramadan shows in Arab history is the Syrian drama Bab Al-Hara. The 1930s and 1940s period drama focuses on the people living in the Damascus neighbourhood and explores themes of love, family, and patriotism. The programme debuted in 2006 and is still being broadcast today.

Raafat Al Haggan (Egypt)

Another well-liked suggestion is this Egyptian programme. It debuted on television in 1988 and ran until 1990. The fictitious series is based on the life of an Egyptian guy who engaged in covert operations for 17 years in Palestine. Mahmoud Abdel Aziz played the lead in this Egyptian author Saleh Morsi work.

Also Read: 6 Intriguing Malayalam Thriller Movies Available on OTT

Fawazeer (Egypt)

Fawazeer, an Egyptian programme that debuted in 1960 and is still shown today, is another well-liked Egyptian programme. It is a traditional Ramadan television series that airs every year. It includes a number of Ramzan-related tests, puzzles, and riddles. It became popular over time and has long been connected to the holy month.

Omar (Saudi Arabia)

The life of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab is the subject of the well-liked Saudi television series Omar. He was the second Caliph of Islam and a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad. The late renowned Syrian director Hatem Ali was responsible for the historical drama's direction. Qatar TV collaborated in producing the TV show. As a result, it received a lot of accolades for accurately portraying the events.

Also Read: Experience the Thrill of Your Life With These 6 Netflix Survival Drama Films

Grand Hotel (Egypt)

Egyptian dramas are, without a doubt, some of the best to watch. Grand Hotel, which debuted in 2016, is another well-liked Egyptian series. The television series is based on the Spanish programme Gran Hotel. It centres on a young man who is looking for his sister after she vanished from a posh hotel in the 1950s.