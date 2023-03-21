Survival drama films typically revolve around characters in extreme and often life-threatening situations, such as being stranded in the wilderness, lost at sea, or trapped in a disaster-stricken area. Netflix has a tonne of stuff to satisfy our need for entertainment. The films available on the well-liked OTT platform are renowned for their wide variety of genres and compelling storylines.

Also Read: Streaming Services Where You May View 2023 Oscar-Winning Films

Particularly popular for keeping viewers interested throughout the entire movie are survival dramas. It's entertaining to watch because of the tension, the feeling of mystery, and the unforeseen story turns in this genre. You'll be on the edge of your seat as you watch this selection of the top Netflix drama films themed on survival.

Here are the top 6 Netflix survival-themed drama films.

Against the Ice

On a Danish expedition, two men who are left behind must struggle to survive. In an effort to locate a missing map, they investigate the vast terrain of Greenland. Stars including Joe Cole, Heida Reed, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are included in this English adventure drama. Peter Flinth helmed the movie.

Also Read: Films and Web Series Available on OTT Today for Your Weekend Viewing Pleasure

The Platform

Two prisoners are housed in each of the vertical cells. A platform that delivers food stops for two minutes at each level. Only what is left over from those on the upper levels is given to those on the lower levels to eat. Ivan Massague, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, and other actors are featured in the Spanish thriller. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia directed the movie.

The Decline

Participants in a survival training course experience panic after a catastrophic accident. This prepares the trainees for a confrontation there. Leading parts are played by Guillaume Laurin, Marie-Evelyne Lessard, and Real Bosse. Patrice Laliberte directed the French action thriller.

Cargo

As a virus spreads across Australia, Andy and Kay work to keep their daughter Rosie safe. But, within 48 hours of infection, the virus transforms people into zombies. Simone Landers, Martin Freeman, Marlee Jane Dobbins, and other actors play the titular characters in the English thriller film. Yolanda Ramke and Ben Howling directed the film.

Also Read: Telugu Films and Web Series That Are Available on OTT in March

Birdbox

A mysterious unknown force pushes individuals to suicide and wipes out the majority of the population. A mother sets out on a perilous journey in quest of safety with her two kids. Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, and Sandra Bullock play prominent roles in the English mystery movie. Susanne Bier directed the film.

Cast Away

Following a fatal plane disaster, Chuck Nolan, a FedEx executive, finds himself trapped on a lonely island. He changes both physically and emotionally as he learns how to live in his new surroundings. Robert Zemeckis, the director of the English film, casts Tom Hanks as the title character.