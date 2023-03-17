Telugu films and web series are popular, and for a good reason. We frequently lack options because so many great people work tirelessly to provide original and enlivening content for all movie and web series fans out there. So many hits have already been published this year, and audiences have responded very favourably to them.

Additionally, there is a tonne of other impending films that provide fans with a lot of hope. Thanks to OTT platforms' growing interest in local content, accessing the newest releases in the comfort of one's home has never been simpler. An excellent slate of brand-new Telugu films and web series is scheduled for OTT release in March.

These 6 Telugu films and web series will be available on OTT in March that you simply must watch to keep current while lounging at home.

Butta Bomma

This romantic drama, which Shouree Chandrashekar T Ramesh directs, is made by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. With a plot that shows that love isn't all sunshine and butterflies, the film stars Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta in the key parts. This weekend, see the riveting drama that director Vamsi Patchipulusu caught on camera.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: 4 March 2023

The Great Indian Kitchen

Conflict will inevitably arise when the new and the ancient collide. The protagonist of this film is a smart woman who ends herself in an arranged union with a man from a traditional household. As her mother-in-law departs to take care of her daughter, who is pregnant, she loses hope. Finally, she realises that the life they want for her is not the life she wants for herself. Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu both appear in the film. The film is helmed by Jeo Baby.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release Date: 3 March 2023

The Legend

A highly qualified researcher named Saravanan departs for India. His well-to-do family owns numerous hospitals and universities. Unfortunately, he just so happens to run across a medical mafia that is extremely wealthy and has ulterior motives. The Tamil movie, which had Saravanan Arul as the main character, was directed by Jerry and Joseph D Sami.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 3 March 2023

Run Baby Run

An upbeat individual who has a straightforward perspective on life becomes involved in a series of narrative turns and faces a race against time. The Tamil thriller film features RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others. Jiyen Krishnakumar directed the motion picture.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 3 March 2023

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is summoned to fix any difficulty for the wealthy and famous. His father, who is let out of prison, is the only person he is incapable of handling. The programme is a remake of the American original Ray Donovan in Hindi and Telugu. In the crime action series produced by Karan Anshuman, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Adithya Menon, and other actors star.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: 10 March 2023

Anger Tales

Four people, each with a unique story to tell, appear to share the same problem-solving strategy. The Malayalam television series, which Prabhala Tilak directs, features Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in the key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 9 March 2023