8 Movies Debuting on OTT This Week in March

Every week offers a fresh, exciting entertainment ride because of the OTT platforms' timely content updates. This week won't be any different, as entertainment platforms are ready to pamper their viewers with the best films. These energetic performers cover a wide range of genres and tongues. Therefore, prepare for some intense enjoyment by watching these movies coming to OTT this week in March. This week, popular performers from much-anticipated films like Vaathi, Black Adam, and The Whale are being uploaded to digital platforms.

The list of movies available on OTT during this March week is provided below.

Writer Padmabhushan

An endearing tale of Vijaywada-based aspiring author Padmabhushan. He interacts with his family, love interest, and various other individuals while attempting to launch his profession. This comedy-drama, which stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, Suhas, and other well-known performers, is made by Shanmukha Prashanth.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 17 March 2023

Vaathi

Balamurugan is a young teacher in a bygone India who is fighting against education privatisation. This coming-of-age historical drama, written and directed by Venky Atluri, has Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, and other renowned performers in the key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023

Gandhada Gudi

Unhindered by human meddling, two buddies go on an island vacation. The companions discover the genuine joy of nature through underwater exploration, hiking through deep forests, and encounters with rare plants, animals, and undiscovered bird species. The late Puneeth Rajkumar and Amardeep Chahal were featured in the film, directed by Amoghavarsha, who also takes on one of the key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 17 March 2023

Kuttey

Three renegade gangs come into contact with one another on a wet night in Mumbai's suburbs, which causes tension. Starring eminent actors in plot-focused roles, like Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and others. Aasmaan Bhardwaj is in charge of directing this Hindi action thriller.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 March 2023

Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket

The series details the largest match-fixing scandal in Indian history, which occurred throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Every teenager's desire at the time was to become a cricket star, but this led to a sinister plot. It describes how journalists looked into the stardom that was exposed as a hoax.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023

Black Adam

Black Adam is eventually released from his incarceration on Earth, 5,000 years after acquiring powerful abilities and being imprisoned. However, he has now made use of all of his authority to dispense justice in his own way on Earth. Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, and other actors star in this DC movie under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. It is a Shazam-related spin-off from the DC universe.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 March 2023

The Whale

English instructor Charlie, who is obese, hails from a little town in Idaho. He keeps trying to eat himself to death while barricaded inside his flat. Yet, he makes an effort to get back in touch with his teenage daughter as the final hope for forgiveness. In addition to the renowned actor Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Sathya Sridharan all have prominent roles in this English play. Darren Aronofsky directed this movie.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 16 March 2023

The Magician's Elephant

A little child named Peter, who is orphaned, asks a fate teller if his sister is still alive. She suggests that he seek out a magician who has an elephant to assist him in solving his troubles. Afterwards, he has to complete three challenging tasks. This animated adventure movie is directed by Wendy Rogers and has voice performances by Noah Jupe, Pixie Davies, Benedict Wong, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023