Reliance Jio Announces 5G in 34 Cities Across 10 States on Wednesday

Reliance Jio launched 5G for consumers in 34 more cities on Wednesday. The telco announced that it has now reached a total of 365 cities in the country with its 5G network services. The newly covered cities today span across 10 different states and union territories. Jio will offer 5G at no additional cost to the consumers, just like Airtel. Let's check out the names of the cities which have been recently covered with Jio's 5G.

Jio 5G Cities Announced Today

These are the cities which were covered with Jio's 5G networks today: Amalapuram, Dharmavaram, Kavali, Tanuku, Tuni, Vinukonda (Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Rewari (Haryana), Dharamshala, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Baramulla, Kathua, Katra, Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir), Haveri, Karwar, Ranebennur (Karnataka), Attingal (Kerala), Tura (Meghalaya), Bhawanipatna, Jatani, Khordha, Sundargarh (Odisha), Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode, Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu), and Suryapet (Telangana).

Read More - Will Telcos Bring New Prepaid Plans Before IPL 2023

Reliance Jio aims to launch 5G in every part of the country by the end of 2023. The telco is rolling out 5G at a rapid pace and is giving users with Welcome Offer the opportunity to experience unlimited 5G. Note that to get the Welcome Offer, you need to meet certain eligibility criteria. First of all, you need to recharge with a Rs 239 plan or more. In case you haven't, then you will have to recharge with the Rs 61 data voucher. This would make you eligible for the Welcome Offer.

Read More - Jio Plus Postpaid Plans for Families Launched with 1 Month Free Trial

Jio said, "We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 34 cities. This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology." To access Jio's 5G networks, you must have a 5G phone that supports its 5G.