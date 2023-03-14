Jio Plus Postpaid Plans for Families Launched with 1 Month Free Trial

Reliance Jio has launched new Jio Plus postpaid plans for families. These new plans start at just Rs 399 per month and offer the option of adding up to three additional members. But that's not the only feature of these plans. These new plans are also going to get truly unlimited free 5G data with the Jio Welcome Offer. A total of four new plans have been announced by Jio. These four plans cost Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 599, and Rs 699. All of them will be available for customers starting March 22, 2023. Let's take a look at these plans and their details.

Jio Plus Postpaid Plans Details

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users."

"Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues," he added.

You can get additional SIM cards for Rs 99 per SIM with the Rs 399 and RS 699 plans. Note that there is a security deposit involved as well. But if you are a JioFiber customer, a corporate employee, existing non-Jio postpaid users, or a credit card user of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank or the SBI and have a good credit score, you won't have to pay a security deposit.

You will get benefits such as the mobile number of your choice and access to applications such as Netflix, JioTV, Amazon, and JioCinema. You will also get in-flight connectivity while travelling abroad. When on international roaming, Wi-Fi calling will be available at just Rs 1 per minute if calling someone in India. Along with this, one international plan will be available for users across 129 countries.

Jio has said that Jio Plus customers will get priority call-back service from a care specialist on a single click. Note that a processing fee of Rs 99/SIM will be charged during activation. Post the free trial, add-on family SIMs will be charged at Rs 99 per month. Every add-on family SIM will be provided with 5GB of monthly data.

The benefits of Jio Plus are great, here's how you can get it.

How to Get Jio Plus Postpaid Family Plans

Reliance Jio has said that users will have to give a missed call on 70000 70000 and start their journey with Jio Plus on WhatsApp. Then, select the relevant option to get the security deposit waiver. Book a home delivery of your SIMs.

Existing Jio prepaid users won't even have to change their SIM cards. Users will have to just open MyJio app and select prepaid to postpaid option. After that, users will just have to complete the OTP verification and choose the free-trial plan.