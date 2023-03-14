Top-Rated Animated Web Series for a Fun Watch on OTT Platforms

Over the past three decades, animated programmes have become popular in the entertainment industry. This is because they effortlessly draw viewers in and take them on adventures that real-life shows frequently cannot. Furthermore, since the sole restriction on animation is imagination, producers can express themselves more freely through animated series.

In addition, animated programmes are renowned for their clever gags that will make even the most serious person laugh. Overall, with their edgy and dark humour, flashy action scenes, and innovative and exciting plot-lines, these shows offer a full entertainment experience.

If you're searching for some all-around entertainment, check out these top animated web series available on OTT platforms.

Family Guy

The Griffin family experiences many adventures as well as misadventures in the adorable little city of Quahog, Rhode Island. For dark and edgy humour fans, this series features bawdy comedy alongside incredibly inventive and timely cutaways that are a thrill. Seth MacFarlane was responsible for the series' conception. Six other characters on the programme have his voice. Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Alex Borstein, and others are among the voice actors.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

F is for Family

This programme offers a very realistic glimpse into the chaos of American family life in the 1970s. The programme centres on a dysfunctional Irish-American family struggling to improve their life. Bill Burr and Michael Price came up with the phrase "F is for Family." Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry, and others are among the voice actors for this programme.

OTT platform: Netflix

BoJack Horseman

A horse is a faded star in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. Using ghostwritten memoirs, he tries to make a comeback. The programme is a black comedy that explores the impact of fame's rise and collapse on one's life. Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul all lend their voices to BoJack Horseman? Raphael Bob-Waksberg invented it.

OTT platform: Netflix

Rick and Morty

This programme has the highest rating on this list of animated web series on OTT. It centres on a clever and accomplished scientist who travels on adventures with his likeable but untalented grandson. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are the creators of the programme. The show features Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Justin Roiland, and other voice actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

South Park

The plot of South Park centres on four young boys who are buddies and how they deal with problems in their hometown and among its troublesome residents. These guys continue to be the heroes and the voices of reason in the middle of the madness and anarchy their town inevitably finds itself in. Trey Parker and Matt Stone both lend their voices to this series, which they also created. Isaac Hayes, Mary Kay Bergman, Eliza Schneider, and others are also featured in the voice cast.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Simpsons

One of the most adored cartoon shows in the world is The Simpsons. This programme centres on the Simpson family and their lives in Springfield. It is renowned for its scandalous jokes and uncanny ability to foresee future events. The voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, and others can be heard on The Simpsons.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar