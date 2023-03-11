Six Uplifting Travel Documentaries Available on OTT

Travel documentaries can cover many topics, including nature, wildlife, history, culture, food, adventure, and more. The earth is unquestionably beautiful, and this is true not only of the many lovely places it contains but also of the people and the varied cultures they represent.

While most of us are compelled to leave our homes and take a break from our busy schedules for a trip, our obligations prevent us from doing so. While nothing compares to the soul-satisfying experience of exploring new places, browsing through pictures of beautiful locales temporarily induces serenity.

Also Read: 6 OTT Web Shows Based on Novels That Bring Your Creativity to Life

The OTT platforms have met this need by bringing engrossing travel documentaries to our homes, which are a terrific option to watch when you need a break. Join these programmes as they explore and document the globe via lenses.

The best OTT travel programs and documentaries are listed here:

The Kindness Diaries

Adventurer Leon Logothetis rides a motorcycle around the globe. He relies solely on the generosity of those he meets along the way because he has no money, food, gasoline, or shelter. Among the few places he has visited are Canada, India, Thailand, Turkey and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Magical Andes

This documentary, which travels from Argentina to Colombia, examines the distinctiveness of the Andes and the people who have a connection to it. The people who live on the mountain and their way of life are highlighted in Enchanting Andes. Luis Ara and Alexandra Hardorf produced this Spanish-language documentary. In Spanish, it is referred to as Andes Magicos.

OTT platform: Netflix

Travel Man: 48 Hours In

A celebrity visitor joins British comedian Richard Ayoade as they travel to well-known towns and other tourist attractions. The accompanying guest typically has a background in comedy. The humorous travel documentary has already had 11 seasons. Eminent guests from the worlds of Paul Rudd, Rebel Wilson, Bob Mortimer, and many others have been on the programme.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: OTT Suggestions: 6 Indian Films Based on Actual Tales That Will Astound You

Tales By Light

Together, photographers and filmmakers explore the world to capture its beauty through their cameras. They illuminated the distinctive facets of individuals, communities, cultures, and species. Abraham Joffe made this travel film and starred Darren Jew, Art Wolfe, and Krystle Wright.

OTT platform: Netflix

Postcards from Maharashtra

Sai Tamhankar travels throughout Maharashtra. Her voyage emphasises the rich cuisine, culture, history, and people of the state as she reconnects with her native country. The travel programme made its debut on December 29, 2022.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Under An Arctic Sky

Six surfers and photographer Chris Burkard set out for Iceland's north shore. Despite the fact that the nation is poised to experience its worst storm in 25 years, the crew is prepared to photograph ideal waves. Heiar Logi Elasson, Sam Hammer, Steve Hawk, and other actors are featured in this series, which Chris Burkard both directed and wrote.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video