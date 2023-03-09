OTT Suggestions: 6 Indian Films Based on Actual Tales That Will Astound You

Over the years, India has had a number of noteworthy events. Some of the things that happened in our nation have left us speechless and scared. Such perplexing true stories have also been successfully brought to the big screen by the Indian film industry, giving us a peek at what happened back then. We can now watch several Indian movies based on genuine stories thanks to OTT platforms. These films are a must-see, from the terrifying tale of Sukumaran Kurup to the gallant accounts of national heroes!

These 6 Indian documentaries are available on OTT.

The Sky Is Pink

18-year-old motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary describes the 25-year love story of her parents. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf play significant roles in the Hindi movie. The movie's director was Shonali Bose.

OTT platform: Netflix

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Indian Army Special Forces are under the command of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill as they conduct a covert operation. They set out to exact revenge on the militants who killed one of their fellow troops at their base camp in Uri, Kashmir. Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and others stand in important roles. Aditya Dhar was the film's director of the Hindi action drama.

OTT platform: Zee5

Kurup

Kurup is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala's most wanted criminal, who hasn't been found since. The plot focuses on what happens after Kurup murders Chacko in order to take his identity and obtain the victim's life insurance. Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Sobhita Dhulipala play the title characters in the Malayalam film. Srinath Rajendran directed the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Vikrithi

After spending two restless nights caring for his sick daughter, Eldho, a guy with hearing and speech impairments, nods off on the metro. A young man uploads a photo of him online and describes him as inebriated. Eldho and his family suffer unpleasant consequences as a result of this. In the Malayalam film Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Vincy Aloshious, and others appear under the direction of Emcy Joseph.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mahanati

Savitri, one of the most admired actresses in South Indian film, is the subject of Mahanati. It explores her life's many terrible occurrences and how she turned to drinking to deal with her depression. Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, and other actors play supporting parts alongside Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Nag Ashwin helmed the biographical drama in Telugu.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Killing Veerappan

A master strategist establishes a network of spies and informers to apprehend Veerappan, a forest bandit, after a string of crimes and murders. Police are looking for him after he killed approximately 184 people, including police and forest authorities. Ram Gopal Varma's Kannada crime film, which also stars Shivarajkumar, Sandeep Bharadwaj, Sadh Orhan, and others, has a cast of many actors.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar