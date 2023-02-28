6 New Netflix Original Films and Web Series You Must Not Miss

Netflix Originals have become a significant part of the streaming service's offerings, providing diverse, high-quality content for audiences worldwide. If you are in search of an upcoming binge-watch, we have your back. Netflix has been working diligently to produce new original content, and they have no plans to stop. However, making a perfect choice can be challenging with so many movies and TV shows streaming on your screens every day on OTT platforms. So, here are the best 6 Netflix Original movies and web series you could pick for your upcoming binge.

These are 6 Netflix Original films and web series that you simply must watch!

You

This web series, created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, features four seasons that may be seen in one sitting this week. The story is about a perilous charmer who has had numerous loves and losses. Observe how, each time he assumes a new role in a new location, he is unable to escape the past. Prominent actors in the series include Victoria Pedretti, Penn Badgley, and others.

Class

Three students from a low-income neighbourhood enrol at a prestigious high school in Delhi, where they learn about sinister rumours and secrets and also witness a murder. Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman, and other leading actors are featured in the cast of this popular Netflix Original web series.

Love to Hate You

Although having very different personalities, Yeo Mi-ran and Nam Gang-ho are not lovers. However, when they start dating, this quickly changes. Teo Yoo, Kim Ok-bin, Kim Ji-hoon, and other leading actors appear in this romantic comedy-drama Netflix Original web series, which is directed by Kim Jung-Kwon.

True Spirit

Jessica, who is sixteen, wants to set a record for the youngest solo sailor. She works to realise her dream and gains the confidence to confront her worries as she goes. The English biography is based on Jessica Watson's real-life experiences. Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Teagan Croft, and other actors star in it; Sarah Spillane is in charge of the direction.

Fauda

Based on their actual experiences in the Israel Defense Forces, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff created the Israeli action-thriller series Fauda. The show chronicles the missions of Doron Kavillio's team, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit. This thriller drama from the Netflix original series is currently available for watching.

Bling Empire: New York

A unique web series that highlights the extravagant, wild Asian and Asian-American party animals who go all out for parties, glitz, and drama in New York. Watch this Netflix original to learn more about the supposedly posh lifestyle. Prominent actors in the ensemble include Tina Leung, Dorothy Wang, and Blake Abbie.