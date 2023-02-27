7 Top-Rated Korean Films on IMDb to Start Your K-Binge

The Korean Film Business is gradually surpassing every other industry in the world thanks to its uniqueness and versatility in moving between genres. Over the past few years, they have been riding a tsunami of international success, and it's understandable. People worldwide are fascinated by how Korean movies depict both naivete and their capacity to delve into darker and more ominous seas. So for a K-binge, be sure to watch these top-rated Korean films on IMDb.

We've compiled a list of the best and most recent Korean films, according to IMDb ratings, so that you can see the breadth of the genre.

Broker

The cast of Hirokazu Kore-eda's Japanese film Broker includes Song Kang-ho, Gang Dang-won, Bae Donna, Lee Ji-Eun, and Lee Joo-young. In the movie, two pals steal babies from a church's baby basket and illegally sell them on the black market for adoption. However, when a mother returns to take her child back, their entire system is thrown upside down. The key is in how they track down the baby's possible adoptive parents while being pursued by two police officers.

Decision to Leave

The decision to Leave is a movie that will draw you in deeply and keep you on edge while you watch it. It is also a fantastic illustration of the innovation and diversity in the Korean film industry. This suspenseful film follows a police officer who makes a string of poor decisions while dealing with a suspect in one of his investigations. This film will have you guessing and speculating for the full runtime because it stars none other than Park Hae-il and Tang Wei.

20th Century Girl

The Korean film industry is most likely known for its romantic dramas. K-dramas are renowned for moving audiences to tears, and they never fail to enthral viewers. By the time you finish watching 20th Century Girl in classic K-drama flair, you will undoubtedly be in tears. Follow Na Bo-ra's story as she experiences the ups and downs of teenage romance in all its forms.

Escape from Mogadishu

The events that the North and South Korean embassies experienced in Mogadishu in 1991 are depicted in this action drama, which is based on a true story that demonstrates the complexity of the division between North and South Korea. Amid a struggle between rebel forces and the government in charge, the North and South Korean embassies in war-torn Somalia must cooperate to leave the country.

The Call

Based on the 2011 British film The Caller, The Call is an ultimate thriller. The film's main character discovers a phone and calls a person from the past. Her present is drastically altered as she makes contact with the woman on the other end and requests that she change certain events from the past. The film explores her attempts to correct these errors while altering the history to serve her goals for the present and future.

Parasite

This Korean dark comedy is certain to keep you entertained because of its special nature. The plot of the film Parasite centers on the Kims, a family from a poor neighbourhood, tricking their way into the Parks' luxurious home. The Kims use the Parks' lavish riches for their own gain. The Kims discover a nasty surprise that might undo the charade they've been running.

Extreme Job

Extreme Job will have you laughing out loud at the unexpected turn a group of detectives take while on a task, in classic action-comedy style. They are given one more opportunity to redeem themselves after failing a prior task. Unfortunately, a twist of fate increases the difficulties of the high-profile case they are working on as they struggle to solve one.