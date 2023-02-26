6 Top Indian Dark Comedy Movies to Watch on OTT

Dark comedy movies are a genre of comedy that uses humour to explore serious, often taboo, or sensitive subjects. Dark comedy movies often use satire, irony, and sarcasm to poke fun at societal norms and expectations while also commenting on human behaviour and the human condition.

Once again, the weekend is upon us, making it the ideal opportunity to unwind while enjoying the best entertainment. When we need entertainment, OTTs are now our first choice, and they are becoming better.

Abhinay Deo was one of the first filmmakers to explore the genre of dark humour in Indian cinema, and it has recently grown in popularity. As a result, we've been getting movies of this type from OTTs. With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the top Indian dark comedy films available on streaming services to watch this weekend.

The top six Indian dark comedies are listed below.

Ludo

The screwball comedy movie is a collection of four distinct tales. These stories, which at first glance appear to be unrelated, are actually intertwined by the game of fate and chance. Anurag Basu wrote and helmed this dark comedic thriller movie in Hindi. A number of well-known actors, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, play key roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Super Deluxe

Four storylines are presented throughout the film, and each one's protagonist deals with a unique set of issues. This movie stands out and is well worth watching because of how openly it discusses subjects that are typically avoided. Thiagarajan Kumararaja directed this satirical dark comedy in Tamil. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and other well-known actors play key roles in the main cast.

OTT platform: Netflix

Good Luck Jerry

The story centres on an innocent young woman named Jerry, who is drawn into the drug trade by her desire for money. However, things go awry when her family becomes engaged in the company. The movie is a translation of Kolamaavu Kokila, a Tamil film. Sidharth Sengupta is in charge of directing this dark comedy in Hindi. Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Samta Sudikshaa, and other actors appear in the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Darlings

When Badru's husband, Hamza, starts assaulting her, their love marriage takes a terrifying turn. After a tragedy caused by constant maltreatment, Badru decides to exact revenge on her husband. Audiences adore it, especially for its profound message and top-notch performances. Jasmeet K. Reen is the director of this revenge-themed dark comedy movie in Hindi. Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma are among the actors that appear in the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Andhadhun

Akash plays the piano and presents himself to the public as blind. His life, however, is turned upside down when he sees a murder, which sets off a chain of tragic occurrences. Sriram Raghavan is the director of this dark comic thriller movie in the Hindi language. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, and other actors play lead parts in the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Jaya wants to finish her degree despite her young marriage. However, Rajesh, her husband, mocks her decision and treats her badly. Jaya resolves to fight back and give Rajesh a taste of his own medicine because she has had enough of his abuse. Vipin Das is the director of this dark comedy-drama in Malayalam. Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph play the leading roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar