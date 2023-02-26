Starlink Invites Customers to Try Global Roaming Service: Reports

Starlink has been quite busy over the last year, expanding services and providing more options to users. As a result, Starlink has a few updates to its services for its users. According to reports, Starlink is inviting customers to try Starlink Global Roaming service, allowing Starlink customers to connect from almost anywhere on land worldwide.

Starlink Global Roaming service

Starlink says its Global Roaming service makes use of Starlink's inter-satellite links (space lasers) to offer customers connectivity around the globe. In its mail, Starlink advised its users to expect typical high-speed, low-latency service with brief periods of poor connectivity or none at all, as this is a new technology. However, Starlink said the QoS will dramatically improve over time.

Starlink Global Roaming service Charges

As per the email, the Starlink Global Roaming service costs USD 200 per month for the service and USD 599 for the Starlink kit. If customers are unsatisfied with the Starlink Global Roaming service, the hardware can be returned for a full refund within 30 days, and the service can be paused or cancelled anytime.

While it's true that this development enables countries outside the US to access Starlink, SpaceX has included certain disclaimers in its announcement. Firstly, all payments must be made in US dollars. In addition, customers purchasing the service from outside the US will assume the role of Importer of Record and will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the customs regulations and legal requirements of the destination country.