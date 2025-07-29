Starlink India Limited to 2 Million Users? Here’s What Govt Said

Reported by Tanuja K 0

India is a vast market for companies such as Starlink. There's massive potential for them to get millions of customers in the first year of operation itself.

Highlights

  • Starlink is expected to start offering connections very soon in India.
  • The company has received the necessary permissions and the government seems to be onboard with the presence of Starlink in the country.
  • Many are wondering what the presence of Starlink will do to the likes of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio.

Follow Us

starlink india limited to 2 million users

Starlink is expected to start offering connections very soon in India. The company has received the necessary permissions and the government seems to be onboard with the presence of Starlink in the country. What's interesting is the recent statement that came from Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, the Minister of State for Telecommunications. Many are wondering what the presence of Starlink will do to the likes of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio.




Read More - BSNL to Install 4000 More 4G Towers in Chhattisgarh

India is a vast market for companies such as Starlink. There's massive potential for them to get millions of customers in the first year of operation itself. However, that's not how it is going to be. The minister said on Monday that Starlink can have only 2 million or 20 lakh customers to start with and its speeds are also capped at 200 Mbps. So it will only serve a small segment of the market.

Further, in the price segment, Starlink will be way more expensive than what Indians pay for even the highest end broadband plans/connections. Starlink's purpose will be to fill the connectivity gaps in rural and backward areas to most extent. People living in urban or even semi-rural towns would want a fiber or AirFiber connection over Starlink due to price difference.

Read More - Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans: Every Plan Listed

Starlink has already partnered with the leading telecom operators of India including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The telcos will help Starlink in distributing its connectivity kit across India through their retail presence. Starlink will have competition in India from Jio-SES and Eutelsat OneWeb. All of these companies have received the permissions, while a fourth major operator - Amazon is also looking to enter the market with its Project Kuiper.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

i just recharged my sister's karnataka sim with 299rs plan ,its a nonstop hero plan with 5G unlimited

Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans Rolled Out in Mumbai

T A :

So, BR/JH has one of the cheapest vi hero unlimited plan, start with 365. I think vi not going to…

Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans Rolled Out in Mumbai

Arjun :

Already Did so many complaints regarding this on bsnl care via twitter & bsnl app. But as u suggesting to…

BSNL to Install 4000 More 4G Towers in Chhattisgarh

Arjun :

Hahahahaha

What 252 Million Airtel Customers Can Teach the World About…

Arjun :

Hahaha

Vi's Plan Under Rs 2000 for One Year

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments