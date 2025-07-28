Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans: Every Plan Listed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 449 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data. The plan has a service validity of just 28 days. The additional benefits are mentioned below.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has only three plans with which users get 3GB daily data.
  • These plans start at just Rs 449.
  • Apart from this, Jio has two more plans that cost Rs 1199 and Rs 1799.

Follow Us

jio 3gb daily data plans every plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has only three plans with which users get 3GB daily data. These plans start at just Rs 449. Apart from this, Jio has two more plans that cost Rs 1199 and Rs 1799. What's interesting is that these plans are all short-term validity options. So why are they so expensive? Well, yes, because there's 3GB daily data, but that's not all. There are more things that users get with these plans. One of those benefits is unlimited 5G. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of these plans. Note that the majority of additional benefits with these plans are listed at the bottom.




Read More - Jio Focuses on Affordability with Ongoing Short-Term Data-Only Plan

Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 449 Plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 449 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data. The plan has a service validity of just 28 days. The additional benefits are mentioned below.

Reliance Jio Rs 1199 Plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 1199 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data too. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days.

Read More - Reliance Jio Cheapest Annual Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 1799 Plan: With the Rs 1799 plan from Reliance Jio, users get unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. This plan has a service validity of 84 days and offers unlimited 5G data too. Users will also get Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days with this plan. To claim the benefit, users will need to go to the MyJio app and log into their account.

Let's take a look at the additional benefits bundled with these plans. Every plan will offer users Jio Unlimited 2025 offer to the customers. Under this offer, users will get free access to JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days. Users will also get 50GB of JioAICloud storage at no additional cost.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Don't worry. They will soon reach there.

Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 -…

TheAndroidFreak :

That's fine. But ground reality is Airtel haven't catched up in 5G segment yet. Both Airtel and Vi has to…

Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 -…

SonuSB :

No, it won't work in other feature phone or Smartphone.

Vi's Plan Under Rs 2000 for One Year

Faraz :

Only JioBharat..

Vi's Plan Under Rs 2000 for One Year

Grs :

This is what I am talking about. @Androidfreak. You simply don’t understand it.

Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 -…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments