Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans: Every Plan Listed

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has only three plans with which users get 3GB daily data. These plans start at just Rs 449. Apart from this, Jio has two more plans that cost Rs 1199 and Rs 1799. What's interesting is that these plans are all short-term validity options. So why are they so expensive? Well, yes, because there's 3GB daily data, but that's not all. There are more things that users get with these plans. One of those benefits is unlimited 5G. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of these plans. Note that the majority of additional benefits with these plans are listed at the bottom.









Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 449 Plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 449 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data. The plan has a service validity of just 28 days. The additional benefits are mentioned below.

Reliance Jio Rs 1199 Plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 1199 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data too. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 1799 Plan: With the Rs 1799 plan from Reliance Jio, users get unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. This plan has a service validity of 84 days and offers unlimited 5G data too. Users will also get Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days with this plan. To claim the benefit, users will need to go to the MyJio app and log into their account.

Let's take a look at the additional benefits bundled with these plans. Every plan will offer users Jio Unlimited 2025 offer to the customers. Under this offer, users will get free access to JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days. Users will also get 50GB of JioAICloud storage at no additional cost.