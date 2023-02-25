Starlink Services Now Live in the Philippines

Starlink services are now live in the Philippines as the SpaceX subsidiary keeps moving on with its plans to grow throughout Asia. The launch was confirmed on February 22 on Twitter by the parent company, SpaceX.

Also Read: Starlink is Reportedly Raising Satellite Internet Prices

First to get Starlink's satellite coverage in Southeast Asia

The Philippines is the first country in Southeast Asia to get Starlink's satellite coverage. SpaceX has confirmed its service has gone live in the country roughly a year after securing the necessary approvals to operate as a VAS operator. However, SpaceX intends to expand into more markets in the region, notably securing a license in Qatar last October. Japan was the only Asian market where Starlink's service had launched before the Philippines. By the middle of 2023, SpaceX said it intended to offer its full Starlink service across the Philippines.

Upto 200 Mbps download speeds

Using SpaceX's LEO satellites, customers in the Philippines can subscribe to broadband services of up to 200 Mbps download speed with 20 ms latency. A one-time fee of PHP 29,320 for Starlink hardware and a monthly service subscription charge of PHP 2,700 applies.

According to media reports, the government hopes to use Starlink's services to support hard-to-reach rural areas in the country. Through its local unit, the US-based group aims to cater to the internet requirements of Filipinos living in rural areas that currently lack access or have limited access to connectivity.

Also Read: Globe Builds Over 2200 New 5G Sites in 2022

Starlink service in Rwanda and Africa

The firm has also announced that it has launched its service in Rwanda. The country's ICT Ministry confirms that a satellite service provided by SpaceX will be piloted in 500 schools in the country following its February 22 launch.

Starlink began to conduct business in Africa earlier this month. It started in Nigeria and soon expanded to several tiny islands off the coast of Madagascar.