Starlink Finally Gets GMPCS License in India from DoT: Report

Starlink, a SpaceX-owned company, has been trying for years to be a part of the Indian connectivity ecosystem. However, due to not receiving the regulatory approvals, Starlink hasn't started services in India yet. Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications are the only two companies that have the approvals or necessary licenses from the govt to offer satellite broadband in the country. Well, Starlink has just taken a big step further into being the third company on this list.









The Indian government has made it clear that satellite broadband service providers can obtain spectrum in an administrative manner, which is a plus point for all the companies involved. Now, as per a Livemint report, Starlink has been allowed to offer satellite broadband services in India. DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has reportedly granted Starlink the crucial Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license.

However, even after the GMPCS license, there are a few regulatory hurdles that Starlink needs to pass through before it can start offering commercial services. The company had grand plans to start services in India in 2022. However, due to the delays caused by the regulatory environment and the necessary clarity that the industry needed to start services, Starlink hasn't been able to start services.

Starlink already offers services in many parts of the world, and so its products and offerings are known to the market. The company has solutions for everyone, whether you are travelling on the road, sitting inside your house/office, or in the sea, connectivity won't evade you if you have a Starlink connection present.

Elon Musk-owned Starlink is also bringing a Direct-to-Cell service wherein customers will be able to send texts and use data through the satellite network in case of emergencies when the mobile networks are down.