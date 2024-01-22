Starlink Finally Gets GMPCS License in India from DoT: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Even after the GMPCS license, there are a few regulatory hurdles that Starlink needs to pass through before it can start offering commercial services. The company had grand plans to start services in India in 2022.

Highlights

  • Starlink, a SpaceX-owned company, has been trying for years to be a part of the Indian connectivity ecosystem.
  • However, due to not receiving the regulatory approvals, Starlink hasn't started services in India yet.
  • Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications are the only two companies that have the approvals or necessary licenses from the govt to offer satellite broadband in the country.

Follow Us

starlink finally gets gmpcs license in india

Starlink, a SpaceX-owned company, has been trying for years to be a part of the Indian connectivity ecosystem. However, due to not receiving the regulatory approvals, Starlink hasn't started services in India yet. Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications are the only two companies that have the approvals or necessary licenses from the govt to offer satellite broadband in the country. Well, Starlink has just taken a big step further into being the third company on this list.




The Indian government has made it clear that satellite broadband service providers can obtain spectrum in an administrative manner, which is a plus point for all the companies involved. Now, as per a Livemint report, Starlink has been allowed to offer satellite broadband services in India. DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has reportedly granted Starlink the crucial Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license.

Read More - Starlink Quietly Brings a New Terminal, But it is Not for Everyone

However, even after the GMPCS license, there are a few regulatory hurdles that Starlink needs to pass through before it can start offering commercial services. The company had grand plans to start services in India in 2022. However, due to the delays caused by the regulatory environment and the necessary clarity that the industry needed to start services, Starlink hasn't been able to start services.

Starlink already offers services in many parts of the world, and so its products and offerings are known to the market. The company has solutions for everyone, whether you are travelling on the road, sitting inside your house/office, or in the sea, connectivity won't evade you if you have a Starlink connection present.

Read More - SpaceX Deploys First Six Direct to Cell Capability Satellites for Starlink

Elon Musk-owned Starlink is also bringing a Direct-to-Cell service wherein customers will be able to send texts and use data through the satellite network in case of emergencies when the mobile networks are down.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rohit :

Jio service is more premium then airtel in my location. Internet speed wise both are same, but network wise Airtel…

Airtel Not Looking to Charge Separately for 5G in the…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments