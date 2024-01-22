HFCL Wins Rs 623 Crore Order to Deliver Indigenous 5G Equipment

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The name of the TSP that awarded the order has not been mentioned. The kind of 5G equipment that has to be provided is also unknown. However, the fact that indigenous 5G equipment is being ordered by a TSP is a boost and acknowledgement of the fact that the Indian tech manufacturing ecosystem is getting better day by day.

Highlights

  • HFCL Limited recently won a Rs 623 crore worth of order from an Indian telecom service provider to provide indigenous 5G networking equipment.
  • HFCL has bagged the first such large order for 5G equipment placed on an Indian company by any telecom service provider (TSP).
  • The company has been investing in building its end-to-end portfolio of 5G networking equipment.

Follow Us

hfcl wins rs 623 crore order to

HFCL Limited, a leading communications product and solutions provider, recently won a Rs 623 crore worth of order from an Indian telecom service provider to provide indigenous 5G networking equipment. HFCL has bagged the first such large order for 5G equipment placed on an Indian company by any telecom service provider (TSP). The company has been investing in building its end-to-end portfolio of 5G networking equipment. In 2023, HFCL announced 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Consumer Premises Equipment).




Read More - Will Telcos Slowdown 5G Investments in India Due to No Monetisation Scope

The name of the TSP that awarded the order has not been mentioned. The kind of 5G equipment that has to be provided is also unknown. However, the fact that indigenous 5G equipment is being ordered by a TSP is a boost and acknowledgement of the fact that the Indian tech manufacturing ecosystem is getting better day by day.

HFCL said that its 5G equipment has enormous export potential. The products developed by HFCL also add to the 'Make in India' initiative by the central government. India has witnessed a fast-paced 5G rollout and this presents an opportunity for local companies like HFCL to prove their mettle and contribute to the network infrastructure.

Read More - Bharti Hexacom Files DHRP with SEBI to Proceed with IPO Plans

"With India being at the forefront of 5G rollout and technological evolution, HFCL remains steadfast on the path of innovation and progress. Our recent order wins are clearly a testament that our strategy of moving from projects to margin accretive products, launching new products, reaching out to new customers and new geographies is paying off well and will bolster our position even further in 2024," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL.

As per industry estimates, the global 5G last-mile equipment market is projected to reach USD 68 billion by 2030. This transformation is set to play a significant role in the global surge in 5G technology demand, projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 48.3%, as per a recent report from Future Market Insights.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rohit :

Jio service is more premium then airtel in my location. Internet speed wise both are same, but network wise Airtel…

Airtel Not Looking to Charge Separately for 5G in the…

Rohit :

Airfibre is what we call hotspot with 5G sim. I'm using gptl fibre 150mbps plan which is far better then…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments