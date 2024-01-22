CelerityX Announces the Launch of NetX, Enabling Video Connectivity From Ayodhya

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

CelerityX, the enterprise arm of Hinduja Global Solutions, introduces NetX, a platform connecting enterprises with over thousands of local ISPs.

Highlights

  • Connectivity for global broadcasters.
  • Transparent price comparison and trouble ticketing capabilities.
  • Seamless connectivity for Retail, BFSI, and Manufacturing clients.

Follow Us

CelerityX Announces the Launch of NetX, Enabling Video Connectivity From Ayodhya
CelerityX, the enterprise business of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), has announced the launch of NetX, a platform connecting enterprises with Internet Service Providers pan-India. In an announcement today, CelerityX said NetX will provide crucial connectivity for 'live' feed transmission for key global broadcasters for the Shree Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22, 2024.

Also Read: ONEOTT Expands into Enterprise Solutions Segment with CelerityX




Providing Essential Connectivity

CelerityX said the solution has enabled the discovery of local operators to provide crucial internet connectivity for "live" media transmission for various broadcasters across the world. Reportedly, the NetX team has provided the entire project-management-as-a-service (PMaaS) and an effective interface for link monitoring throughout the event.

"NetX empowers enterprises of all sizes to access network connectivity anywhere, meeting varying durations and bandwidth needs by seamlessly connecting them to local operators. It also offers enterprises ratings for links based on service performance, transparent price comparisons across operators, project management capabilities, and the ability to conduct trouble ticketing across providers on a single platform," said the official release.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Elevates Connectivity in Ayodhya With Network Enhancements

Empowering Enterprises

CelerityX highlighted, "In new age digital India, almost everything can be discovered and purchased online by both business to consumer as well as business to business initiatives. The government too has been promoting simplicity through the launch of platforms like ONDC."

"NetX extends this digital enablement to connect enterprises with over 18,000 local ISPs across India and we're excited yet humbled to be a part of history in the making in Ayodhya, bringing the inauguration of the Shree Ram Mandir to millions across the world," added CelerityX.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Anchor Customers

According to CelerityX, NetX has already secured anchor customers, providing multi-site connectivity to Retail, BFSI, and Manufacturing clients. This ensures instant reach, seamless PMaaS on demand, and a centralised point for lifecycle management, including purchase order issuance, trouble ticketing, and payments.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rohit :

Jio service is more premium then airtel in my location. Internet speed wise both are same, but network wise Airtel…

Airtel Not Looking to Charge Separately for 5G in the…

Rohit :

Airfibre is what we call hotspot with 5G sim. I'm using gptl fibre 150mbps plan which is far better then…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments