CelerityX Announces the Launch of NetX, Enabling Video Connectivity From Ayodhya



CelerityX, the enterprise business of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), has announced the launch of NetX, a platform connecting enterprises with Internet Service Providers pan-India. In an announcement today, CelerityX said NetX will provide crucial connectivity for 'live' feed transmission for key global broadcasters for the Shree Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22, 2024.

Providing Essential Connectivity

CelerityX said the solution has enabled the discovery of local operators to provide crucial internet connectivity for "live" media transmission for various broadcasters across the world. Reportedly, the NetX team has provided the entire project-management-as-a-service (PMaaS) and an effective interface for link monitoring throughout the event.

"NetX empowers enterprises of all sizes to access network connectivity anywhere, meeting varying durations and bandwidth needs by seamlessly connecting them to local operators. It also offers enterprises ratings for links based on service performance, transparent price comparisons across operators, project management capabilities, and the ability to conduct trouble ticketing across providers on a single platform," said the official release.

Empowering Enterprises

CelerityX highlighted, "In new age digital India, almost everything can be discovered and purchased online by both business to consumer as well as business to business initiatives. The government too has been promoting simplicity through the launch of platforms like ONDC."

"NetX extends this digital enablement to connect enterprises with over 18,000 local ISPs across India and we're excited yet humbled to be a part of history in the making in Ayodhya, bringing the inauguration of the Shree Ram Mandir to millions across the world," added CelerityX.

Anchor Customers

According to CelerityX, NetX has already secured anchor customers, providing multi-site connectivity to Retail, BFSI, and Manufacturing clients. This ensures instant reach, seamless PMaaS on demand, and a centralised point for lifecycle management, including purchase order issuance, trouble ticketing, and payments.