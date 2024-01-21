Bharti Airtel Elevates Connectivity in Ayodhya With Network Enhancements



Ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, Bharti Airtel said it has taken proactive steps to fortify its network infrastructure in the city. Airtel has expanded coverage to encompass crucial locations such as the airport, railway station, bus stands, landmarks, hotels, and other key venues in the city.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Enables High-Speed Connectivity in Lakshadweep for Tourists









Comprehensive Coverage

To ensure comprehensive connectivity, Airtel has deployed additional network sites, implemented Cells on Wheels (CoWs), and laid optic fiber cables throughout Ayodhya. Special attention has been given to key sites like the main temple area, locker room, and Rajawar park, ensuring high-speed data connectivity for visitors.

CoWs at Key Locations

Fiber optics have been strategically laid in areas demanding high-speed data, promising an elevated user experience during the festivities. Additionally, CoWs have been deployed at key locations, each in Ayodhya Dham, Ayodhya Cantt, Airport, Katra railway station, Bus stand, Ramprasth Park, Ram Bhadra, Brahmakund, Guptar Ghat, Parikrama Marg, and the highway.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Brings 5G to Zanskar Valley in Kargil District

Augmented Workforce

To handle the expected surge in users during the event, Airtel has also bolstered its workforce by deploying additional network engineers, the company said. The concerted efforts aim to guarantee uninterrupted voice and data services across Ayodhya, ensuring a seamless and reliable communication experience for residents and visitors alike.