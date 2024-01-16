Airtel 5G Plus Enables High-Speed Connectivity in Lakshadweep for Tourists



Airtel 5G Plus services are now available to customers in Lakshadweep, the group of 36 islands known for their exotic, sun-kissed beaches, and lush green landscape. While basic mobile connectivity was already available on some islands, Bharti Airtel was the first to connect Lakshadweep to 5G. Tourists visiting Agatti and Kavaratti can now enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus for seamless connectivity on the go using their 5G smartphones or devices.

Island Connectivity

In November 2023, TelecomTalk reported that, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Lakshadweep saw the addition of two 5G BTS in October 2023. All islands are approximately 220 to 440 km away from the coastal city of Kochi in Kerala, situated in the Arabian Sea.

Kavaratti is the capital of the Union Territory Lakshadweep, and the island of Kavaratti lies around 360 km off the coast of the state of Kerala. Another island covered by the 5G network is Agatti, which boasts one of the most beautiful lagoons in Lakshadweep. The airport is built on this island, and Indian Airlines operate flights to Agatti, making it one of the most accessible islands in Lakshadweep.

Airtel 5G in Lakshadweep

As an Airtel user, you can now access the 5G network in Agatti and Kavaratti, enabling you to share your updates with family and friends and enjoy digital services such as HD-quality video streaming, super-fast downloads and uploads, and high-speed internet browsing.

Not only did Airtel pioneer 5G, but it was also the first telecommunications company to launch a 4G network on the tropical archipelago of Lakshadweep in June 2019. At the time of the announcement, the Airtel 4G network went live in Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti islands as part of the Government's Digital India vision. Airtel was the first private service provider to introduce mobile services in Lakshadweep in April 2008. The 4G rollout is part of Project Leap, Airtel's nationwide network transformation program.

Airtel 5G Plus in Zanskar Valley

In its latest update regarding 5G, Airtel announced that it has connected the Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district with its Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel claimed in November that this achievement makes it the only operator to offer 5G services in the Zanskar Valley.

If you are an Airtel user on any Unlimited 5G plans, you can enjoy Unlimited 5G on your number until further announcements from the company.