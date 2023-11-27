Bharti Airtel Brings 5G to Zanskar Valley in Kargil District



Bharti Airtel announced today that it has connected the Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district with 5G, establishing Airtel as the only operator providing 5G services in the Zanskar Valley. Airtel said the introduction of high-speed connectivity will bring 25 villages of Zanskar Tehsil onto the digital superhighway.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With No Daily Data Limit Explained









Only 5G Connectivity in Region

According to Airtel, this expansion, situated at an altitude of 7756 meters above sea level, is part of its ongoing efforts to connect the remotest locations in the country, including high-altitude valleys, through its Airtel 5G Plus services.

Airtel has been actively advancing its 5G rollout across the country and has reportedly connected 20,000 villages and 5,000 towns by October 2023, as previously reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: OneWeb to Begin Satellite Services in India From Next Month: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Strategic Expansion

Furthermore, Airtel 5G Plus is now accessible throughout all districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh, known for its stunning landscapes, high mountain passes, and unique cultural heritage. Airtel emphasises that all 25 villages in the Zanskar Valley can now enjoy 5G services, similar to millions of users across the country.

Also Read: Airtel Restores Connectivity in Flood-Ravaged Sikkim Using Innovative Solutions

Tourist-Ready Connectivity

Given Zanskar's extreme winter conditions, rendering it nearly uninhabitable for six months of the year, the region becomes a popular tourist destination during its peak travel season, particularly for the famous 'Chadar Trek' along the frozen Zanskar River. In such remote locations, network connectivity is crucial for safety during emergencies.

Airtel says its 5G service is now operational across various locations, including Rangdrum, Phey Thang Zanskar, Sani Monastery, Kisherak Rd Padum, Techa Khasar, and Karsha, among others.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

"The launch will not only enhance the quality of life for locals but also readies the tourist destination ahead of its peak travel season," said Airtel. In a recent development, Airtel announced that its Airtel 5G Plus now covers all districts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh West, and Uttarakhand.