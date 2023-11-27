Bharti Airtel Brings 5G to Zanskar Valley in Kargil District

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharti Airtel has expanded its 5G network to the Zanskar valley in the Kargil district of India, making it the only operator to offer 5G services in the region.

Highlights

  • Airtel's 5G Plus network now covers all 25 villages in the Zanskar Valley.
  • The expansion will transform lives and boost the region's tourism potential.
  • Airtel's 5G service ensures seamless connectivity, even in challenging conditions.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel Brings 5G to Zanskar Valley in India
Bharti Airtel announced today that it has connected the Zanskar Valley in the Kargil district with 5G, establishing Airtel as the only operator providing 5G services in the Zanskar Valley. Airtel said the introduction of high-speed connectivity will bring 25 villages of Zanskar Tehsil onto the digital superhighway.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With No Daily Data Limit Explained




Only 5G Connectivity in Region

According to Airtel, this expansion, situated at an altitude of 7756 meters above sea level, is part of its ongoing efforts to connect the remotest locations in the country, including high-altitude valleys, through its Airtel 5G Plus services.

Airtel has been actively advancing its 5G rollout across the country and has reportedly connected 20,000 villages and 5,000 towns by October 2023, as previously reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: OneWeb to Begin Satellite Services in India From Next Month: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Strategic Expansion

Furthermore, Airtel 5G Plus is now accessible throughout all districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh, known for its stunning landscapes, high mountain passes, and unique cultural heritage. Airtel emphasises that all 25 villages in the Zanskar Valley can now enjoy 5G services, similar to millions of users across the country.

Also Read: Airtel Restores Connectivity in Flood-Ravaged Sikkim Using Innovative Solutions

Tourist-Ready Connectivity

Given Zanskar's extreme winter conditions, rendering it nearly uninhabitable for six months of the year, the region becomes a popular tourist destination during its peak travel season, particularly for the famous 'Chadar Trek' along the frozen Zanskar River. In such remote locations, network connectivity is crucial for safety during emergencies.

Airtel says its 5G service is now operational across various locations, including Rangdrum, Phey Thang Zanskar, Sani Monastery, Kisherak Rd Padum, Techa Khasar, and Karsha, among others.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

"The launch will not only enhance the quality of life for locals but also readies the tourist destination ahead of its peak travel season," said Airtel. In a recent development, Airtel announced that its Airtel 5G Plus now covers all districts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh West, and Uttarakhand.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

thats all they can do i guess give attractive plans with shitty network coverage

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

Yet they did not exceed 125 million wireless data customers.

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Faraz :

None of the plans attract customers. That 24 rupees voucher may be useful for some emergency period of time. Jio…

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

I saw some American youtuber's video back in 2021 where they showed 5G speed varying in different locations of USA…

China is Clearly the Largest 5G Nation, Here's Why

Faraz :

Ye yojana kab aaya tha, kisi ko pata chala tha ? Kya sachme kisi ko bhi mobile mila hai if…

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments