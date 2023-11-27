Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With No Daily Data Limit Explained

Reported by Yashika Goel

Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans with no daily data limits, catering to users seeking unrestricted data usage. These plans provide ample data for browsing, streaming, and downloading without worrying about daily caps.

Highlights

  • Unlimited voice calls and generous data allowances.
  • Value-based charging after data limits are reached.
  • Thanks Rewards: Access to 5G data, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle Membership, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With No Daily Data Limit
Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans to customers at various price points with different benefits, catering to different users and use cases. Data plans with no daily limit, or simply put, 'Bulk Data' plans, allow customers to use as much data as they want at any point in time of their choice from the bundled data benefit, making them attractive for users with such requirements.

Let's look at the plans offered by Bharti Airtel for customers who are seeking bulk data plans, or what we call plans with no daily limit.

Airtel 296 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel 296 prepaid plan is the entry-level data plan with no daily limits. Individuals seeking usage with no daily data usage limit can opt for this plan to stay connected.

Airtel 296 plan provides users with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day and 25GB of data. After exhausting the data limit, a value-based charge of 50p/MB applies, all with a validity of 30 days.

As part of Thanks Rewards, Airtel users can also enjoy unlimited 5G data in areas with 5G network availability, a 3-month Apollo 24 by 7 Circle Membership at no extra cost, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music.

Airtel 489 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel 498 Plan is the next option for Airtel users, offering unlimited voice calls, 50GB of data (with a value-based charge of 50p/MB post limit), and 300 SMS, all valid for 30 days.

Thanks Rewards include unlimited 5G data in applicable areas, a 3-month Apollo 24 by 7 Circle Membership at no extra cost, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music.

Airtel 509 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel 509 prepaid plan caters to users seeking a no daily limit plan within the 1-month validity segment. This plan offers unlimited voice calls, 60GB of data (with a value-based charge of 50p/MB post limit), and 300 SMS, all valid for 1 month.

Thanks Rewards encompass unlimited 5G data in applicable areas, a 3-month Apollo 24 by 7 Circle Membership at no extra cost, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

