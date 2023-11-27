Binge on These 7 New Web Series Available on OTT



Check out the latest web series available on OTT this last week in November and immerse yourself in these binge-worthy shows. These web series, ranging from heartwarming to motivational, are simply not to be missed. Continue reading to learn more about these enthralling stories and to keep up with the latest releases this week.

Here is a list of web series available on OTT this final week of November:

Slum Golf

This gripping sports drama recounts the life of Pawan, a young child who lives on the streets of a Mumbai slum. Pawan desires to be a professional golfer and faces numerous problems and roadblocks along the way. The plot is about how he achieves his objectives in the fast-paced city through perseverance, tenacity, and character.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: November 22, 2023

Squid Game: The Challenge

The reality competition television show involves 456 contestants competing for a massive cash prize of USD 4.56 million. The application period began in June 2022 and drew approximately 81,000 applicants, of whom 456 were shortlisted. To be deserving of the prize money, each candidate must pass rigorous examinations and push themselves to the maximum.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 22, 2023

Comedy Island Japan

"Comedy Island" is an unscripted adventure comedy involving real-life comedians. The show is set on an island constructed by five authors and follows the comedians as they face unexpected and absurd difficulties. Yuji Hariu was in charge of the direction. The cast includes Eiji Kotouge, Souichi Nakaoka, Takushi Tanaka, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 22, 2023

My Daemon

"My Daemon" is a futuristic anime series in which the Earth collides with Hell due to a nuclear explosion. Kento, the primary protagonist, a little elementary student, and his small daemon sidekick attempt to save his mother. This Japanese show has it all, from sci-fi elements to fantasy drama.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 23, 2023

My Demon

The fantasy genre gets a funny and romantic twist in this new Korean drama starring Yoo-Jung, Song-Kang, and others. The plot revolves around Jung Koo wan, a demon who momentarily loses his powers, and Do Do Hee, the heiress of the Future group. They both embark on a contract marriage and undergo major life changes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 24, 2023

The Village

Arya, a prominent Tamil actor, makes his debut in the six-episode spine-chilling horror TV program. The suspenseful horror and action movie revolve around a family doctor's attempt to save his family while they were studying in a strange village. This series, directed by Milind Rau, is based on Shamik Dasgupta's graphic horror novel.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 24, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Family S4

Apporv Singh Karki is the director of the Indian comedy-drama series called "The Aam Aadmi Family." The plot revolves around a middle-class family consisting of a gossip-obsessed grandmother, a workaholic father, a traditional mother, and two children. The sitcom depicts how the family lives with being middle-class in the face of comedic happenings.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: November 24, 2023