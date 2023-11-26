Must-Watch Shows and Films for Your Weekend Binge



As the Sunday unfolds, many of us are still suffering from a festive hangover, longing for moments of rest on our couches and mattresses. The ideal antidote? A fun time to binge-watch a variety of web series and films from different genres that are accessible on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other services. There's something for everyone, whether you're looking for family drama, suspense thrillers, or captivating stories.

Gather your favourite seat, get some snacks, and start the streaming fiesta with this weekend's must-watch TV series and films on the ever-expanding digital landscape.









Check out this selected collection of intriguing films available on various OTT platforms to fill your weekly entertainment needs.

Leo

'Leo,' directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, tells the compelling story of Parthiban, a baker and cafe owner whose peaceful family life takes an unexpected turn when he assists the forest department in capturing wild animals. The plot takes a violent turn when Parthiban's heroics attract the attention of a drug gang, uncovering a connection between his past and the drug empire of Andhra Pradesh. The film stars Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Madonna Sebastian.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Village

"The Village," which is based on the unsettling landscapes of Tamil Nadu, is a riveting film adaptation of Asvin Srivatsangam's graphic horror novel. Arya plays a desperate man looking for his family in a cursed village, while the heir to a pharmaceutical business assigns mercenaries on a similar expedition. The film explores the horrors hiding in the shadows of the distant regions as the two narratives intertwine.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Squid Game: The Challenge

'Squid Game: The Challenge' digs inside the dramatic world of the hit series as 456 actual individuals compete in life-or-death trials for a $4.56 million grand prize. According to the streaming giant, a series of games will test each player's mettle and make them evaluate to what extent they will go to win. Expect savvy alliances, crafty strategies, and well-timed betrayals in the absence of a life-or-death scenario.

Where to watch: Netflix

A Nearly Normal Family

'A Nearly Normal Family', which is based on the best-selling book by Mattias Edvardsson, chronicles the lives of a preacher, a lawyer, and their teenage daughter, who appear to be an ideal family. However, when they are charged with murder, their relationships are put to the test, turning their once-regular lives upside down.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4

'The Aam Aadmi Family,' which continues its heritage, promises another season full of humor, emotions, and relatability. The show highlights the Sharma family's everyday exploits and misadventures, resonating with the Aam Aadmi in all of us.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Chaaver

The Malayalam political action thriller 'Chaaver,' directed by Tinu Pappachan, stars Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Sajin Gopu in prominent parts. The film offers an interesting tale, with Kunchacko as Ashokan, Antony as Kiran, and Sajin as Asif navigating the realms of political intrigue and adventure.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest historical biographical drama film, dives into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist who was essential in the development of the atomic bomb during WWII. Cillian Murphy expertly depicts Oppenheimer's moral and ethical intricacies as the film analyses the ramifications of scientific progress for people and the world. It grossed $95,01,91,715 globally.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

My Demon

Lee Sang-yi, Kim Hae-sook, Song Kang, Kim Yoo-jung, and Forecasting Love and Weather are the cast members of the upcoming South Korean drama series My Demon. The tale concerns a conglomerate's diabolical heiress (Kim) and her contract marriage with a demon (Kang), who momentarily loses his powers. While this provides people with joy and romance, it does not always end well.

Where to watch: Netflix

Prepare for a weekend filled with laughter, suspense, and drama as you embark on this cinematic journey.