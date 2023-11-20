Seven Must-Watch Films on Amazon Prime Video

This week, kick back, unwind, grab some popcorn, and dive into these must-see films on Amazon Prime Video. Ranging from fantastic sci-fi flicks to timeless action blockbusters, these films are sure to make you entertained and with full of fun. Prepare for a binge that will take you on an emotional rollercoaster.









Here is a list of the top films on Amazon Prime Video.

The Covenant

In Guy Ritchie's war-centered action film, "The Covenant," Master Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) develops an unexpected friendship with translator Ahmed (Dar Salim) during the 2018 War in Afghanistan. After a horrific event, Ahmed shows great bravery by standing up against the Taliban to defend Kinley. When the U.S. government fails to protect them, Kinley embarks on a risky quest to save Ahmed and his family.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

In Taylor Sheridan's suspenseful drama, "Those Who Wish Me Dead," Angelina Jolie plays Hannah Faber, a smokejumper plagued by past mistakes. She must defend Connor (Finn Little), a child witness to a murder, from tenacious killers (Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult) determined to silence him. Hannah strives to ensure Connor's safety and deliver critical evidence against a crime leader while racing toward a forest fire they've started.

A Million Miles Away

Michael Peña portrays Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut at NASA, in Alejandra Marquez Abella's powerful drama, "A Million Miles Away." Rosa Salazar plays Adela Hernandez, his adoring wife. Based on Jose's autobiography, the film follows his inspiring journey from growing up as a refugee to fulfilling his dream of becoming an astronaut with the help of education, tenacity, and family support.

Sitting in Bars with Cake

In the romantic comedy-drama "Sitting in Bars with Cake," starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion, Jane bakes cakes to boost her confidence and meet potential partners. When Corinne, her best friend, is diagnosed with a terrible illness, their friendship is put to the test, and Jane is forced to navigate the nuances of devotion and love. This true-inspired story takes on an emotional twist.

Elvis

Austin Butler excels as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's musical drama "Elvis," a breakthrough hit of 2022. Tom Hanks shines as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' manager and mentor. The movie depicts Elvis' development from a little boy to a rock and roll legend, focusing on his romance with Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). Elvis' legacy endures through the highs and lows of life, making this biography a noteworthy homage to the King.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson plays the legendary role of a young Dark Knight in Matt Reeve's "The Batman." This reboot follows Batman as he begins his career as a vigilante, dealing with the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer terrorizing Gotham City. Batman must overcome his weaknesses to develop into the hero that Gotham needs, working with allies like James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and meeting Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz).

Interstellar

The events of Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" take place in the near future of a dying Earth. Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot, leaves his kids behind to search for a new planet for humanity. Time dilation in space makes his voyage more difficult, and in order to reunite, he must solve a scientific puzzle that is entwined with his daughter Murph's hardships on Earth.