10 New OTT Releases Available Now for an Exciting Weekend Binge



The weekend has arrived after much anticipation, which means it's time to catch up on some OTT content. This November weekend is jam-packed with outstanding releases premiering today on OTT platforms, whether they are films or web series. The gloomy winter weather this weekend calls for a movie night, if not a movie marathon. Continue your binge-watching spree with these popular online series and films. Get some popcorn and drinks and get started!

Also Read: New Releases This Week on OTT in November, Perfect for a Binge









Here is a list of fresh OTT releases that you should be thrilled about.

Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad, directed by Rony Varghese Raj, is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others. The plot revolves around the Kannur Squad, a group of police officers led by ASI George Martin. The crux is how they connect a network of clues to track down a criminal gang.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ghost

Ghost, written and directed by MG Srinivas, is a Kannada-language heist action thriller. Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois appear in the film. The plot revolves around a group of people planning to hijack a city jail. Their demand is the release of Ghost, a mysterious figure. Failure to accept their demands might lead to the mass release of all convicted offenders, creating a high-stakes situation that keeps spectators on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Zee5

Believer 2

Believer 2 is a Korean crime thriller directed by BAIK and starring Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, and others. The plot revolves around a dedicated detective on a mission to bring down Asia's largest drug cartel and settle some unfinished business with the boss.

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Latest Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Weekend

Sukhee

Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi, is a Hindi comedy-drama starring Shilpa Shetty. The story follows Sukhpreet Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife tired of her monotonous routine. When she returns to Delhi for her high school reunion, she relives her sparkling past, reliving her adolescence.

OTT platform: Netflix

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao, one of the most anticipated OTT releases today, is a Telugu-language period action thriller written and directed by Vamsee. Nupur Sanon makes her debut in the film, which stars Ravi Teja as the title character. Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Murali Sharma round out the cast. The plot is set in Stuartpuram in the 1970s, when Tiger Nageswara Rao rules as a notorious robber, spreading terror and garnering legendary status for his daring heists that consistently outwit the authorities. The story digs into Tiger's daring exploits and the intriguing cat-and-mouse game he plays with police authorities.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family is a Hindi drama directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya that stars Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chillar, and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The plot follows Vedvyas Tripathi, who lives a typical life with his family, led by his father, Pandit Siyaram Tripathi, in the town of Balrampur. But his tranquility is shattered when his identity is called into doubt.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: 6 Entertaining Telugu Online Series to Binge on Amazon Prime Video

Dashing Through the Snow

Dashing Through the Snow is a Tim Story-directed Christmas fantasy comedy starring Lil Rel Howery, Ludacris, Teyonah Parris, and others. The story revolves around a divorced social worker who takes his daughter on a Christmas Eve journey. The protagonist loses confidence in the Christmas spirit due to a traumatic childhood memory. He befriends a weird individual named Nick on the Christmas Eve journey.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Devil’s Deal

The Devil's Deal is a Won-Tae Lee-directed Korean suspense drama starring Cho Jin-woong, Mu-Yeol Kim, Lee Sung-min, and others. Set in Busan in 1992, the plot follows a politician who worked his way up the political ladder from the bottom. When he is refused a ticket, his dreams seem to disintegrate around him. Despite this, a top-secret document comes to his aid.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Landscape with an Invisible Hand

Cory Finley's sci-fi drama Landscape with an Invisible Hand is set on a dystopian Earth conquered by aliens. In the middle of an employment crisis caused by alien intelligence, two teenagers discover a method to earn money by live-streaming romance with the alien overlords. Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, and others star in the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Top OTT Releases to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a planned US animated series based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel Scott Pilgrim. The series is set in Toronto and follows Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. Scott must battle Ramona's seven bad exes to date her.

OTT platform: Netflix

Whether you're in the mood for thrilling crime dramas, heartwarming comedies, or futuristic sci-fi, there's something for every taste. Get ready to unwind and immerse yourself in these captivating stories streaming on your favorite platforms. Happy watching!