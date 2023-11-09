Top OTT Releases to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023



As the November holidays approach, many people find themselves with more free time to unwind and relax. What better way to do it than to prepare some seasonal delights and enjoy them while indulging in superb entertainment? Fortunately, Amazon Prime has a strong lineup of OTT and movie debuts this November. Here is a list of five series, films, and shows that should not be missed in November 2023.

Takeshi's Castle India

The iconic 1980s Japanese show 'Takeshi's Castle' is making a comeback in India, with Bhuvan Bam as the commentator. In the trailer, Bhuvan Bam, who plays Titu Mama, is abducted by the Yakuza gang, to whom he owes a due, and is forced to contribute his voice to the show's Hindi version. Returning to India after more than three decades, the show aims to maintain the original's wonderful quirkiness, with over 100 contestants completing a variety of hilarious challenges for a million yen reward. 'Takeshi's Castle' is now streaming on Prime Video.

Invincible Season 2

The highly anticipated release of Invincible Season 2 is now available, more than two years after its premiere on Prime Video. Nonetheless, the visuals from the Season 1 finale stay in our minds, as if they were only yesterday. Who can forget Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), better known as Invincible, learning Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) betrayal? The resulting devastation was extremely catastrophic. Although we don't know what happened to the teen superhero after Omni-Man left Earth, it's clear that fresh threats to the world are on the way.

PI Meena

This series tells the narrative of a troubled female private investigator who becomes involved in a complicated case that leads her down a journey of self-discovery. The Amazon Original series, described as a riveting thriller, is now streaming on Prime Video from November 3, 2023. Tanya Maniktala will play the lead character. Significant parts are also played by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab throughout the series.

BTS: Yet To Come

BTS, the legendary 21st-century sensation, presented their 'BTS: Yet to Come' concert in October 2022, marking their final group appearance before embarking on independent endeavours. Beginning November 9, 2023, this concert film is now streaming on Prime Video. The event, which featured all seven BTS members, was hosted in Busan as part of the World Expo 2030 bid and drew an estimated 50,000 fans to the Asiad Main Stadium. BTS's members are RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, and V.

Twin Love

In the past, reality competition shows frequently concealed their genuine intentions by professing to help people find true love. However, as the public has become more aware of their underlying motivations, these shows have taken on the title of social experiments. 'Twin Love' goes a step further in the field of human trials. It has ten pairs of identical twins divided into two houses, with each house housing one member from each twin set. These twins had dating encounters, and when the show shifts between the two residences, it provides a very insightful look into whether the twins' choices diverge or remain united. The program is expected to start streaming on November 17.