Top 4 Anime Series to Watch on OTT in May 2024

Reported by Yashika Goel

Anime fans, buckle up for an incredible month! With highly anticipated programs like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia on our screens, May 2024 is looking to be a big month.

Highlights

  • My Hero Academia S7: Long-awaited heroes face off against a villain in a new season.
  • Blood of Zeus S2: Dive into Greek mythology with the second season of this action-packed show.
  • Demon Slayer S4: Tanjiro trains to become a top Demon Slayer in this exciting new arc.

We're thrilled to introduce our updated list of the best anime selections for May 2024 as the month unfolds. There's never been a better moment to curl up indoors, binge-watch your favourite show, or start a new anime journey as the weather becomes warmer. For anime fans, May is a great month because it holds some of the most widely anticipated anime releases of the year.

Let's get started with our list of suggested anime series that deserve to be watched on OTT.

My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia fans, take note! When Season 7 premiered on May 4, 2024, get ready to lose yourself in the thrill. This eagerly awaited season will explore the epic struggle against All For One and highlight the arrival of Star and Stripe as a new North American hero. We strongly advise you to immerse yourself in the anime experience without giving too much away to prevent spoilers. It's never too late to start playing "My Hero Academia," so don't worry if you're new to it. Just watch out for spoilers from pals and the internet.

Release Date: May 4, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Blood of Zeus Season 2

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 debuted exclusively on Netflix on May 9, 2024. Don't worry if you haven't yet seen the compelling story; there is still plenty of time to catch up on the first season, which consists of only eight episodes. The rich fusion of mythology, action, and adventure in "Blood of Zeus" is expected to enthrall viewers.

Release Date: May 9, 2024
Where to watch: Netflix

Demon Slayer Season 4

Get ready for "Demon Slayer's" fourth season, which adapts chapters 128 through 136 of the manga to follow the Hashira Training Arc. Watchers will be able to see Tanjiro's intense training in this season as he works to become the Demon Slayer Corps' acclaimed Hashira. His ultimate goal is still the same: to face Muzan Kibutsuji and save his sister Nezuko. Fans can expect yet another exciting chapter in the 'Demon Slayer' saga.

Release Date: May 12, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

"Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf," a film based on Baku Yumemakura's serialized novel "Garouden," will immerse you in the tough world of underground combat. This series explores the turbulent path of its protagonist as he faces both his inner demons and his enemies while navigating the perilous terrain of underground fighting. "Garouden," is expected to feature gripping character development along with a lot of action.

Release Date: May 23, 2024
Where to watch: Netflix

Anime aficionados are in for a treat this May, with a diverse array of releases catering to a wide range of tastes. Whether you're a seasoned fan or new to the scene, these titles offer something for everyone to enjoy. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of anime as the month unfolds.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

