4 Netflix Movies About Social Issues to Watch Over the Week

Are you looking forward to watching some mind-blowing, thought-provoking films? If so, here are some Netflix movies that address significant social topics.

Highlights

  • Bulbbul: Child bride in colonial India fights back against abuse.
  • The Social Dilemma: Social media's dark side exposed.
  • Descendant: Uncovering the legacy of America's last slave ship.

4 Netflix Movies About Social Issues to Watch Over the Week
With each passing day, humanity is being pushed over a cliff. A lack of compassion and understanding fills the air, making it difficult to breathe amidst the toxins. Society is divided by money, power, and greed, driving us towards a future where evil will triumph over good.

In the midst of such atrocities against marginalized groups, certain films aimed at educating us have shone brightly. Check out some of the most amazing movies about social topics on Netflix.




Bulbbul (2020)

'Bulbbul' is a folklore narrative set in the late 1880s in British India about a young girl who is married off to a 40-year-old man when she is only six years old. She is most connected to her younger brother-in-law, but her husband's jealousy pushes him to send him away, resulting in a sequence of physical and mental abuse against Bulbul. She breaks but is reborn to rid civilization of defective men.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

The Social Dilemma (2020)

Have you ever thought what the world would be like if technology advanced at such a quick and seemingly limitless rate? The Social Dilemma is a documentary drama film that explores how social media and networking sites are increasingly taking over the human psyche. It attempts to expose the best-kept secrets of the huge tech tycoons who are steering the entire population toward a world that cannot exist without technology.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Descendant (2022)

'Descendant' is a historical document that narrates the heartbreaking story of the Black inhabitants of Africatown, a small town in Alabama, United States. They tell stories about their ancestors' horrific experiences on the Clotilda, the final known slave ship to arrive in the United States.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Masaan (2015)

'Masaan' is a story about four people living in the bustling streets of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It tells the stories of socioeconomic divisions, gender concerns, caste systems, and untouchability. The Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chaddha film will take you through love, loss, death, and more.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Through its diverse repertoire of films, the streaming service invites viewers to engage with pressing social issues and embark on a journey of empathy, understanding, and collective action.

