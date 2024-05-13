Vodafone Idea’s Only 4GB Daily Data Plan in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent Indian telecom operator, is offering customers the only 4GB daily data plan available in the industry today. The telco used to provide users with plans that came with the 'Double Data Offer', which offered users up to 4GB of daily data. However, a few years back, Vi discontinued the offer, and today, there's only one prepaid plan from the telco that comes with 4GB of daily data. If you are someone who consume a ton of mobile data every day and doesn't want to be inconvenienced by recharging with data vouchers almost every other day, then this 4GB daily data plan can be a great option for you. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits.









Vodafone Idea Rs 475 plan

The Rs 475 plan from Vodafone Idea offers users 4GB of daily data. This is the only plan available to customers in India that comes with 4GB of daily data. However, it is an expensive plan, because it only has a service validity of 28 days. This is not a plan that would suit everyone for two reasons, not everyone would require this amount of data, and secondly, not everyone will be able to afford it.

The Rs 475 plan from Vi also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are also Hero Unlimited benefits, which include Data Delights, Weekend Data Rollover, and Binge All Night. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Vi doesn't have 5G networks, and thus, unlike Airtel and Jio customers, Vi customers don't get unlimited 5G data offer.

The average daily cost of using this plan for the user will be Rs 16.96, and 1GB of data is coming for Rs 4.24. In hindsight, the data is relatively cheap, just because it is a lot of data, the company is charging users more than what they would ideally pay for a 28 days plan.