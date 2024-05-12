Unitirreno Subsea Cable System Nears Completion, Secures Landing Permits



Unitirreno Submarine Network (Unitirreno) has announced significant progress in developing its advanced subsea cable system, bringing it closer to its targeted Ready-for-Service date in the second quarter of 2025. The company has secured Trunk Landing Permits, achieved the full qualification of the fibre pair system, and manufacturing is currently underway.

Secured Trunk Landing Permits

Unitirreno has obtained environmental permits in locations including Mazara del Vallo, Genoa, and Rome. These trunk landing permits are crucial in establishing major connection points within the subsea cable network, the company said.









Additionally, the Unitirreno subsea cable, featuring a 24-fibre pair system, has achieved the full qualification of subsea repeaters and optical cables, marking a first in the Mediterranean region, according to the company.

Manufacturing Progress

Furthermore, manufacturing of the Unitirreno cable system and associated equipment is progressing according to schedule, led by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).

"Securing trunk landing permits in Mazara del Vallo, Genoa, and Rome is a major step forward for Unitirreno. These permits are not only essential for establishing critical connection points within our subsea network but also a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering enhanced regional connectivity to support evolving business requirements," Unitirreno said.

Marine survey

It is worth noting that Elettra successfully carried out the marine survey of the Unitirreno project in 2023 with its survey vessel Urbano Monti. Elettra will carry out the marine installation with its cableship upon completion of the manufacturing.

The Unitirreno subsea cable system is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity in the Mediterranean, meeting the growing demand for communication infrastructure linking with the Internet Exchange points in Europe, the official release said. The approximately 890 kilometer system will connect Mazara del Vallo with Genoa with a junction point in Rome and Sardinia option.