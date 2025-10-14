Adani, Airtel Partner with Google to Set Up India’s First AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel have entered into a strategic partnership with Google to establish India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in a move aimed at accelerating AI adoption and strengthening the nation's digital infrastructure. "This landmark initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI across India, strengthen the country's digital backbone and bring Google's full AI-stack and consumer services closer to Indian businesses," Airtel said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Google's AI Hub in Visakhapatnam

Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030). It will include gigawatt-scale data center operations powered by clean energy, supported by an extensive subsea network to handle demanding AI workloads in India. The project will be executed in collaboration with ecosystem partners, including Airtel and AdaniConneX.









Gigawatt-Scale Data Center

As part of the partnership, Airtel and Google will jointly set up a purpose-built data center and a state-of-the-art Cable Landing Station (CLS) to host Google's new international subsea cables, integrating with its global terrestrial and subsea infrastructure.

Airtel said it will also create a robust intra-city and inter-city fibre network as part of this project to ensure high-capacity, low-latency connectivity. The enhanced network will improve digital experiences for users, bolster India's digital backbone, and support inclusive digital transformation across the country, bringing the benefits of AI to more people and businesses nationwide.

Clean Energy Initiatives

"The project also builds on both companies' commitment to sustainability, and will see co-investment in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. This will not only support the data centre's operations but also enhance the resilience and capacity of India's electricity grid," Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, announcing its partnership with Google.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, described the partnership as a defining moment in India's digital future. "By combining world-class AI infrastructure with our nation's extraordinary talent and also expanding global connectivity, we are laying the foundation for India to become a leader in the AI-driven era. With Visakhapatnam becoming a new hub on the world's AI map, we are ensuring that India has the opportunity to set the pace for innovation, digital inclusion and economic growth—not just for our people, but for the world," he said.

"The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, "This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with the tools of the 21st century. Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey."

"This facility will house the TPU and GPU-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors - from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance.

We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges," Gautam Adani shared in a post on X on Tuesday.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, highlighted the importance of robust infrastructure and connectivity for India's AI ambitions. "Meeting the demands of India's AI Mission requires cutting-edge infrastructure, computational power and ubiquitous connectivity. Working with Airtel, we will deliver next-generation AI services and create the essential digital backbone required to power inclusive growth across India," he said.

"Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage," Kurian said.

Supporting India's Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

In a separate announcement, Google said, "The new AI hub will combine powerful AI infrastructure, data center capacity, new large-scale energy sources and an expanded fiber-optic network, all in one place."

This investment of approximately USD 15 billion over five years (2026–2030) is Google's largest investment in India to date and aligns with the Indian Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI-driven services.

Google noted that, according to an analysis conducted by Access Partnership and commissioned by Google, the AI hub is expected to generate at least USD 15 billion (USD) over five years (2026-2030) in American gross domestic product (GDP) because of new economic activity from increased cloud and AI adoption, as well as the American talent and resources involved in developing and operating the AI hub. This initiative creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States, while pioneering a generational shift in AI capability.

Adani noted that the development of this AI hub and connectivity gateway will create a powerful engine for economic growth in Visakhapatnam, the state of Andhra Pradesh, and thereafter the entire nation by driving digital inclusivity and creating tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT Minister, Government of India: "I would like to thank Google for making this announcement of USD 15 billion dollars. This digital infrastructure will go a long way in meeting the goals of our India AI mission. I would also like to thank the Honorable Prime Minister for giving us this vision of using technology in every walk of life. I would like the industry to help re-skill and upskill our IT professionals in a major way, and thank Google for making this a major part of their agenda. AI services are emerging as a totally new category in our digital economy, and we look forward to this new facility being used for developing our youth for AI services."

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh: "This significant investment in Andhra Pradesh marks a new chapter in India’s digital transformation journey. We are proud to host India’s first truly gigawatt-scale data center and Google's first AI hub in India, which is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, AI adoption, and long-term support for businesses and startups in the state."

When operational, the new data center campus will join Google's network of existing AI data centers that spans 12 countries. It will benefit from technology developed by Google's R&D centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, including the design and development of crucial software and hardware innovations, Google said.

Creating a New International Subsea Gateway

Google's AI hub investment includes the construction of a new international subsea gateway, including multiple international subsea cables to land in Visakhapatnam on India's eastern coast — connecting to Google's existing terrestrial and subsea cables.

The announcement was made at Bharat AI Shakti, an event hosted by Google in partnership with the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi, as a pre-event to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. Key attendees included Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India; N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh; Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, RTG and HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh; and Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

AdaniConneX

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 JV (Joint Venture) between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, was founded with a vision to redefine the data center landscape in India. AdaniConneX envisions to build an environmentally and socially conscious 1GW data center infrastructure platform by leveraging the complementary capacity of the Adani Group, India's largest infrastructure player, and EdgeConneX, one of the largest private data center operators, the official release said.