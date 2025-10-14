BSNL, ACES Partner to Launch in-Building 4G/5G Gear in Mumbai Metro

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is partnering with ACES India, a telecom infra and connectivity solutions provider to do something cool. BSNL and ACES India will power the connectivity in the Mumbai Metro. Just to be clear, this is not the entire metro network of Mumbai. This is for the newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3. ACES India is a subsidiary of ACES (Saudi Arabia). Both these companies will be deploying 4G and 5G in-building solutions in this metro network to ensure that the customers get a seamless network experience. The companies aim to cover entire 33.5 km underground corridor, including 27 stations and associate tunnel networks.









Harinder Kumar Makkar, chief GM of BSNL Maharashtra Telecom Circle, said, "The Aqua Line-3 IBS rollout will set new standards for underground connectivity and public service delivery."

Mohammed N Mazher, MD for ACES India, said, "As a fully owned subsidiary of ACES (Saudi Arabia), we bring global expertise and local execution strength to transform how connectivity integrates with urban mobility."

The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 has been operational since October 2024. It covers the geopgraphy from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It is 33.5 Km line is now active. This helps commuters travel at a faster pace and at a very low cost compared to cars. Metro trains have plenty of people onboard and thus the network capacity can face issues due to capacity load. BSNL and ACES India will have a huge task in their hands to ensure that a proper connectivity experience can be ensured for the customers. However, note that the telecom and connectivity services for the users are also available from the side of the private telecom operators here.