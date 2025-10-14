BSNL Validity Plan that Offers 50GB of Data to Users

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL's Rs 247 prepaid plan is one that will get you plenty of benefits. The base benefits are of course - voice calling (totally unlimited for the entire validity), and 100 SMS/day + BSNL Tunes.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a prepaid plan with which it offers 50GB of data to the users.
  • The plan has 30 days of service validity (the one we are talking about here).
  • This is not a new plan.

Follow Us

bsnl validity plan that offers 50gb of

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a prepaid plan with which it offers 50GB of data to the users. The plan has 30 days of service validity (the one we are talking about here). This is not a new plan. In fact, it is a plan that many people already recharge with. It still needs to be talke dabout though. This is because it is a great offering. This plan will work for almost everyone in the country. It covers all the needs of the users. Whether the user needs to watch something online, as in need high-speed data, or need to call, or need to text via SMS on the telco's network, everything is possible with this plan. The plan we aare talking about is the Rs 247 plan. The Rs 247 plan from BSNL is one that will offer users service validity too. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of this plan so that you can determine whether it is a good offer or not.




Read More - BSNL 5G PoC Could Take Place Soon in Partnership with Rakuten: Report

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 247 prepaid plan is one that will get you plenty of benefits. The base benefits are of course - voice calling (totally unlimited for the entire validity), and 100 SMS/day + BSNL Tunes. Apart from this, users will get 50GB of total data for the customers. Then there will also be Rs 10 worth of talk time in the main account. The total service validity of this prepaid plan will be 30 days. So it is not many days, but you still get plenty of data with the plan, which the private telecom operators won't offer at this price point.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 1048 Plan is the BEST 84 Days Data Plan in India

There will be more affordable voice vouchers available for the users. However, they don't offer you 50GB of data.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

201 Plans for GP2 was one of best plan ever.

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

rahul_yadav :

Once your plan expired and after one week incoming call stops then It won't allow to recharge with 107 Plan…

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

rahul_yadav :

There is no charges after 3gb Data only speed restricted to 40kbps

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Amit :

How jio is prviding free incoming. as i stop my recharge ..incoming is barred

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

lbp :

no unlimited data after 3gb data data charge 25paisa/MB

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments