

The Gujarat government is in advanced discussions with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and three other private entities to establish one or more cable landing stations (CLSs) along its coastline. These critical infrastructure facilities will serve as gateways for international submarine cables, enabling high-speed data transmission between countries and India's terrestrial internet networks.

Proposals for CLS Development

Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, confirmed that four proposals have been received and are currently under review, according to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine. "We are planning to set up cable landing stations in the state. We have received proposals from four companies and we are currently examining them. Two of these proposals are for setting up cable landing stations in Saurashtra region, while two others are for South Gujarat region. These facilities are being set up by private entities," Khandhar reportedly said. However, the official declined to disclose further details, citing confidentiality at this stage.

Cable landing stations are essential components of global internet infrastructure. Submarine cables, which carry the vast majority of international data traffic, terminate at these stations before connecting to onshore data systems.

India’s Existing CLS Infrastructure

According to the data, India currently hosts 17 CLSs located primarily in Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Tuticorin and Thiruvananthapuram. Tata Communications, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Sify Technologies, and BSNL are among the companies involved in the submarine cable infrastructure business in the country.

In October 2022, Lightstorm, a digital infrastructure company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to establish the state's first cable landing station along with data centres. The project aimed to connect Gujarat with Europe via new submarine cable systems, but updates on its implementation have not been made public.

Policy Support

The initiative aligns with the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022–27, which offers a range of incentives for digital infrastructure projects. These include land identification and allotment, doorstep utility support, one-time capital expenditure assistance, and electricity tariff subsidies for five years.

