Cable Landing Station to Be Set Up in Puri, Odisha: Report

The new CLS in Puri aims to enhance global connectivity, attract tech investments, and position Odisha as a digital hub.

Highlights

  • Odisha plans to establish a Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Puri to boost global digital connectivity.
  • Puri selected for its strategic location, coastline suitability, and infrastructure potential.
  • The project aims to create jobs, promote digital inclusion, and support community development.

The Odisha government plans to establish a Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Puri, positioning the state as a key player in the global digital economy. The initiative, led by the Electronics and IT Department, is expected to enhance digital infrastructure, attract technology investments, and generate employment opportunities.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Lands SEA-ME-WE 6 Submarine Cable in Chennai




Chief Secretary Reviews Project Progress

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is currently being prepared by RailTel and Deloitte, and emphasised the importance of consulting industry leaders to ensure a future-ready implementation. He directed the early submission of the DPR and emphasised completing the project within a three-year timeline, according to a PTI report.

Why Puri Was Chosen as the CLS Location

Puri was selected as the ideal location for the CLS due to its prime geographic position, suitable coastline, scalability potential, and robust infrastructure. The station will provide direct international fiber connectivity, reducing latency and improving internet speed, making Odisha a prime destination for hyperscalers, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and enterprises, the report stated.

Benefits of the CLS

The state government envisions this as a flagship initiative to transform Odisha into a digital investment hub, unlocking opportunities for businesses, technology firms, and the workforce. The project is also expected to bring social benefits, including digital inclusion, job creation, and community development.

Also Read: Ministry of Communications Emphasises India’s Role in Submarine Cable Infrastructure

Cable Landing Stations Enhance Connectivity

A Cable Landing Station (CLS), also known as a submarine cable landing station, is a coastal facility where undersea fiber optic cables carrying international telecommunications and internet traffic connect to land-based networks.

Once implemented, the project will position Odisha as a key node in the global digital network, further strengthening India’s role in the data-driven economy, the report added.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

