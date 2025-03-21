Supreme Court of India Expands AI Use in Case Management

AI-powered tools are transforming court operations, case filing, and legal translations while assisting judges in legal research.

Highlights

  • AI-based transcription of oral arguments in Constitution Bench hearings.
  • AI-powered translation of judgments into 18 Indian languages via the eSCR portal.
  • AI is not being used for judicial decision-making.

The Supreme Court of India is deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based tools to enhance judicial efficiency, according to a written statement by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

AI in Court Operations

AI-assisted tools are being used to transcribe oral arguments in Constitution Bench hearings, with plans to extend this capability to regular hearing days (Thursdays). These transcriptions are available on the Supreme Court's website, the statement said.

Additionally, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Supreme Court is also using AI to translate judgments from the English language into 18 Indian languages: Assamese, Bengali, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi, Konkani, Malayali, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Santali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. These translations are accessible through the eSCR portal.

AI in Case Filing and Defect Identification

In partnership with IIT Madras, the Supreme Court has developed AI and ML-based tools integrated with the electronic filing software of the Registry to detect defects. A prototype has been made available to 200 Advocates-on-Record for feedback. Ministry of Law and Justice shared that further testing is underway to integrate AI into electronic filing modules and the Integrated Case Management and Information System (ICMIS).

AI in Judicial Decision-Making

It was also clarified that no AI and ML-based tools are being used by the Supreme Court of India in the decision-making process. However, the SUPACE (Supreme Court Portal Assistance in Court Efficiency) tool is being developed to assist judges in analysing case facts and finding precedents. Currently in the experimental stage, it will be deployed after necessary hardware upgrades like graphic processing units (GPUs) and Tensor Processing units (TPUs).

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

