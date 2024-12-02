Trilegal Partners with Lucio to Drive AI-Powered Transformation in Legal Services



Trilegal, India's full-service law firm, announced on November 29 its partnership with Lucio, an AI-powered legal technology platform. Trilegal and Lucio are working towards implementing the AI suite with a view to enhancing efficiency, automating routine tasks, and allowing the firm's lawyers to focus on high-value work, the company said in a press release.

AI Role in Transforming Legal Operations

Sridhar Gorthi and Nishant Parikh, Partners and Members of Trilegal's Management Committee, said in a joint statement, "Technology is transforming industries, including the legal sector, and as complexities increase, firms must adopt advanced solutions to enhance efficiency. At Trilegal, client success remains our core commitment. By using Lucio's AI platform, we will be able to improve service delivery and overall client experience in a safe and secure manner. Lucio's emphasis on the service layer sets it apart."

AI's Role in Legal Sector

A Thomson Reuters report highlights AI's growing role in the legal sector, with 51 percent seeing it as a tool to reduce administrative tasks and 70 percent expecting it to aid in document drafting. Trilegal will be adopting these AI-led innovations to enhance efficiency and client outcomes, the company said.

The Lucio platform enhances daily legal functions through various AI-powered solutions. Additionally, it helps in summarisation, intelligent organisation, and managing voluminous case files and information.

Karan Singh, Partner and Member of the Board, Trilegal, said, "A substantial part of transactional workflows today involve routine tasks that can be performed using tools that use generative AI technology. By embracing AI and technology, law firms can streamline operations, allowing lawyers to focus on their core expertise. Trilegal has taken the lead in pioneering AI and tech adoption that adds value to our firm's operations at scale by integrating technology such as generative AI. Lucio's AI capabilities combined with their Service Layer-led approach align with our strategic tech adoption vision."

Partner at the TMT practice of the firm Nikhil Narendran added, "Our partnership with Lucio is based on the key pillars of data security, confidentiality, and integrity, with confidential data never leaving the Trilegal cloud or being used to train the model. We have been on an exciting journey with the Lucio team. Our adoption of this technology will be driven by client policies and preferences regarding the use of Gen-AI technologies."

Lucio's founders, Vasu Aggarwal and Darsan G, said, "Lawyers are trained to provide strategic advice, assess risks, and deliver sound judgment. However, they often spend significant time on labor-intensive tasks like discovery, summarizing documents, and creating timelines. Lucio automates these processes and more, allowing lawyers to focus on applying the law to facts, assessing risks with clarity, and exploring scenarios effortlessly. Trilegal’s partnership with Lucio is a significant step in transforming how legal professionals work in India, making them more efficient and, ultimately, delivering better results for their clients."

Trilegal and Lucio AI Platform

With this partnership, Trilegal, which has offices in four Indian cities, has become one of the first law firms in India to adopt AI solutions at such a scale. Lucio is a platform of AI products designed for lawyers that helps deliver legal services and reduce turnaround time. According to the official release, the AI platform helps lawyers streamline diligence, create chronologies, fact-discovery, quicken negotiations, draw trends from precedents, and research faster.