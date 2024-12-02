HCLTech and Google Cloud Partner for AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions

In another development, HCLTech announced that it has attained the AWS Life Sciences Competency status, highlighting its expertise.

Highlights

  • HCLTech partners with Google Cloud Security to deliver AI-driven Managed Detection and Response solutions.
  • The UMDR solution offers modular flexibility and end-to-end protection for complex environments.
  • HCLTech now boasts 34 AWS recognitions for its expertise in competency and service delivery.

HCLTech and Google Cloud Partner for AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions
Indian IT company HCLTech announced on Monday that it has joined forces with Google Cloud Security to provide AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions, offering enterprises comprehensive security coverage to respond to cyber threats. The HCLTech UMDR (Universal Managed Detection and Response) solution will leverage HCLTech's Fusion Platform with Google Cloud's security technology to deliver enterprises with proactive threat detection and response, according to a joint statement.

Also Read: HCLTech to Open AI, Cloud Native Lab in Singapore to Accelerate AI Innovation




HCLTech and Google Cloud Join Forces

HCLTech said UMDR service provides a modular operating model for clients looking for flexibility and end-to-end capabilities that deliver advanced detection and protection to complex environments, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), hybrid cloud, IAM, endpoints, network and applications.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud Security allows us to integrate their robust security automation capabilities with our extensive cybersecurity expertise built over the last 26 years," said Amit Jain, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity at HCLTech.

"Google Cloud's advanced Security Operations suite and expertise combined with HCLTech's extensive cybersecurity experience can help businesses to stay ahead of emerging risks," said Magali Bohn, Director of Partners at Google Cloud Security.

Also Read: HCLTech Launches AI and Cloud Native Lab in Noida, London

HCLTech Earns AWS Life Sciences Competency

In another development, HCLTech announced that it has attained the AWS Life Sciences Competency status, highlighting its expertise in driving innovation, improving patient care, and reducing healthcare costs for life sciences enterprises using AWS Cloud.

"The AWS Life Sciences Competency emphasises our commitment to helping enterprises leverage AWS Cloud for faster innovation, improved efficiencies and advanced GenAI capabilities, guided by AWS's architectural and operational best practices," said Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Head of AWS Business Unit at HCLTech.

HCLTech has now achieved 34 recognitions under the AWS Competency and Service Delivery Programs, including the latest AWS Life Sciences Competency.

