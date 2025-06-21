

Reliance Jio has introduced the new Jio AX6000 Universal Router, which the company describes as one of India's most powerful and affordable WiFi 6 routers, designed to meet the demands of modern smart homes. The device , which Jio calls its latest innovation, supports mesh networking and is compatible with all major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) when connected via Ethernet.

Also Read: Airtel IPTV Launches in 2,000 Cities: Plans Start at Rs 699 with OTT Streaming Apps









Jio AX6000 Universal Router

"Now enjoy superfast Wi-Fi in every corner of your home. Powered by Wi-Fi 6 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO, JioRouter delivers speeds up to 6,000 Mbps and covers about 2,000 sq. Ft.," Jio said on its website.

According to Jio, the AX6000 delivers speeds of up to 6 Gbps, leveraging the WiFi 6 technology. It is engineered to handle high-bandwidth activities such as 4K streaming, online gaming, and large downloads, while supporting over 100 connected devices simultaneously through MU-MIMO and OFDMA capabilities.

Also Read: Jio Offers Customised AirFiber Plans Targeting Low-Income Groups in Rural India

Smart Home-Ready with Dual-Band and IoT Mode

The router allows multiple devices—such as phones, laptops, TVs, and smart gadgets—to access high-speed internet simultaneously. It also supports features like dual-band WiFi, Jio True AI Mesh coverage, and smart home connectivity.

Equipped with dual-band support under a single SSID, Jio says the router enables seamless device management and intelligent switching between 2.4 GHz (802.11 b/g/n/ax) and 5 GHz (802.11 a/n/ac/ax) bands. It also features a dedicated IoT mode on the 2.4 GHz band, ensuring stable connectivity for smart home devices.

AX6000 refers to the Wi-Fi protocol and speed class the router supports. "AX" indicates Wi-Fi 6 technology, and "6000" represents the maximum combined speed (4800 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 1200 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band).

Also Read: Jio Aligns with Tech Firms, Now Supports De-Licensing of 6 GHz Band for Wi-Fi and FWA Use

Jio True AI Mesh Ready

Jio states that the router is compatible with its True AI Mesh system, allowing users to seamlessly expand their network using compatible Jio Wi-Fi 6 extenders. This provides smart, unified coverage across the entire home without signal drop-offs.

The AX6000 supports mesh functionality and can be paired with devices like the JioExtender JE6801 to provide consistent coverage in larger homes. Enhanced with WPA3 security, the router is designed to protect user data against modern cybersecurity threats.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Encourages Users to Familiarise Themselves to Tackle Cyber Scams

Pricing, Availability

Installation and management are streamlined via the JioHome App, which offers users a simplified setup process and control over their home network. While the router is marketed as universally compatible, it is important to note that it supports only IP over DHCP and does not accommodate IPoE or PPPoE connections.

The device, which Jio claims is made in India, is priced at Rs 5,999 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.