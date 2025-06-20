India Leading the Way in Affordable Internet Access: DoT



India is leading the way globally in providing affordable and quality data for all, according to the report by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications. India boasts some of the lowest mobile data tariffs in the world, with costs averaging 16 cents per GB. These tariffs in India, among the lowest in the world, as stated by the DoT in the report, encouraging companies to invest in India and in telecom.

India Offers World's Cheapest Mobile Data Tariffs

This pricing advantage has helped the country achieve one of the highest data consumption rates globally, averaging 21.3 GB per user per month. In addition, mobile broadband speeds have reached a median of 100 Mbps, placing India among the nations with the fastest mobile internet connectivity, the report highlighted.

Global Comparison

The DoT report presents comparative data pricing, considering the rates of packages involving minimum mobile, voice, and data baskets, where pricing is cheapest in India—accounting for USD 1.89 per month for unlimited voice and 18 GB data. For Russia, it is USD 6.55; China, USD 8.84; UK, USD 12.5; South Africa, USD 15.8; Australia, USD 20.1; and for the USA, it is USD 49.

Acording to the report, the country's telecom sector continues to witness robust growth, driven by an expanding consumer base and government policies. India now has over 1.2 billion telecom subscribers, with 960 million internet users and 940 million broadband subscribers. It is also the second-largest smartphone market globally.

Fastest 5G Rollout

In terms of infrastructure, India has achieved a remarkable milestone with the fastest rollout of 5G networks worldwide. The nation is home to 2.9 million telecom transmitters and has connected over 2.1 lakh gram panchayats through broadband networks. Telecom equipment sales have reached USD 8 billion, and exports stand at USD 1.5 billion, creating more than 25,000 jobs under the "Make in India" initiative.

"A large consumer base, 2nd largest smartphone market, lowest data tariffs, faster internet speeds, combined with a digital push via UPI transactions, improved digital literacy and 'Digital India Way of Life' have unlocked new opportunities for small and big businesses," the DoT report said.

With a GDP growth projected at 7 percent for FY25 and ongoing reforms, India's telecom sector is connecting the nation. The government is actively promoting initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Preference to Domestic Companies in Services (DCIS), and manufacturing incentives to position India as a global telecom hub, the report highlighted.

The Ministry of Communication said India's telecom sector is experiencing rapid growth driven by government policies and increasing internet penetration, positioning the country as a global digital leader, thanks to affordable internet access.

India's Minister of Commerce and Industry visits Ericsson HQ

Recently, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, visited Ericsson’s Stockholm headquarters as part of an official visit to Switzerland and Sweden to strengthen strategic and economic ties.

An Ericsson delegation, headed by Chief Technology Officer Erik Ekudden, highlighted some of Ericsson's latest 5G products, solutions and demos at the company's Imagine Studio in Stockholm, following discussions about Ericsson's Indian operations and capabilities in a closed meeting with Minister Goyal.

"India is a strategically important country for Ericsson - not just as a vital and highly-skilled part of our global employee base, but also as a frontrunner 5G market, with great potential to benefit from programmable network capabilities and connectivity innovation," Ekudden said.

Ericsson noted that more than 21,500 of its approximately 93,000 global workforce are employed in India - of which more than 2,000 work in R&D – making India Ericsson’s largest workforce on a country basis.

"With more than 99 percent geographical coverage and rapid uptake, India is at the forefront of global 5G rollout. Ericsson has played a key role by equipping operators with 5G products and solutions, the majority of which are manufactured in India," Ericsson said in a statement on June 16, 2025.

Ericsson manufactures 4G and 5G infrastructure at its Pune facility with Jabil. Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) recently expanded its local manufacturing footprint in India by commencing local antenna production in collaboration with technology partner VVDN Technologies.

Strengthening India-Europe Tech and Trade Ties

"This visit reflects the deepening alignment of strategic priorities between India and its European partners, aiming to translate high-level commitments into sustainable economic partnerships that foster innovation, resilience, and shared growth" an Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement read.

The Indian delegation at the June 12 visit included Saket Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce; Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; Anurag Bhushan, Ambassador-Designate to Sweden; Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of India in Sweden; and Divya Pratap Singh, Section Officer, Department of Commerce.

