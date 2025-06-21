In a low-profile launch at BSNL’s Ameerepet Exchange in Hyderabad, India took a confident step toward redefining the future of broadband. The state-run telecom major, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), unveiled Quantum 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) a 100% indigenous, SIM-less, fiber-grade internet solution delivered over 5G radio.

This isn't just another product launch. It’s a technological milestone that positions India as a credible innovator in the global telecom race and underscores the growing confidence of its engineering ecosystem.









Quantum 5G FWA demonstrates how Indian engineers can create world-class connectivity. It is the first SIM-less, 100% home-grown customised 5G FWA for BSNL, said A. Robert J. Ravi, Chairman & Managing Director, BSNL, during the launch

An Indian-Made Breakthrough

Unlike conventional broadband, which requires trenching, fiber pulls, and physical SIM cards, BSNL's Quantum FWA operates through a Direct-to-Device SIM-less architecture. This allows plug-and-play connectivity, with the customer premises equipment (CPE) auto-authenticating over BSNL’s secure core network eliminating the need for a SIM altogether.

At its Hyderabad launch site, speeds touched 980 Mbps downlink and 140 Mbps uplink, with sub-10 millisecond latency numbers typically reserved for fiber-optic networks.

What makes this achievement more compelling is the fully indigenous tech stack. Every element from the core network to the radio units and end-user device is built by Indian vendors under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. BSNL becomes the first operator in the country to commercially showcase a production-grade, SIM-less 5G FWA service.

Engineering-First, Global-Grade

While India’s private telcos are deploying 5G largely with the help of global equipment suppliers, BSNL’s approach is decidedly different and possibly more scalable for the future. In a country where last-mile fiber deployment is expensive and logistically complex, FWA presents a cost-efficient, high-speed alternative that leverages India’s existing mobile tower infrastructure. BSNL claims the current gateway setup in Hyderabad already covers 85% of local households with no trenching required.

Moreover, the solution aligns with India's long-term goals around data sovereignty, rural digitisation, and smart city infrastructure.

Quiet Confidence, Loud Impact

For years, BSNL has been seen as playing catch-up in a market dominated by agile private players. But Quantum 5G FWA is different. It’s not just a service it’s an engineering statement. A validation of India’s capacity to build future-facing telecom systems without over-reliance on global vendors.

Hyderabad’s tech-savvy ecosystem makes it the perfect launch pad for our next-generation access portfolio. many more cities and feature upgrades will follow, Ravi added.

In the broader context, Quantum 5G FWA could signal a paradigm shift from being a passive consumer of telecom tech to an active innovator and exporter.

And in doing so, it just might inspire a new generation of Indian engineers to believe not only in what’s possible but in what’s already being built.