Xiaomi Pad 7 available at Lower Price in India

Xiaomi's latest Pad 7 starts in India for Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant on Amazon. There's further discount coupon of Rs 1,000 available for users to apply. This brings the price lower to Rs 25,999.

  • Xiaomi, a Chinese tech maker, launched the Pad 7 in India during early 2025.
  • The tablet comes powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.
  • It has a large 11.16-inch display with support for 3.2K resolution.

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech maker, launched the Pad 7 in India during early 2025. The tablet comes powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It has a large 11.16-inch display with support for 3.2K resolution. There's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. For a great sound experience, the tablet also comes with a quad-speaker setup. The tablet supports Wi-Fi 6 and it is available in three different colours. The Xiaomi Pad 7 packs a 8850mAh battery with support for 45W Turbo charging. Let's take a look at the new discounted price of the tablet in India.




Xiaomi Pad 7 Price in India (Latest)

Xiaomi's latest Pad 7 starts in India for Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant on Amazon. There's further discount coupon of Rs 1,000 available for users to apply. This brings the price lower to Rs 25,999. The Xiaomi Pad 7 can be discounted further by Rs 2,000 with the help of select credit cards from SBI and more. This will lower the price further to Rs 23,999.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications in India

Xiaomi's Pad 7 comes with a large 11.16-inch screen with a 3.2K CrystalRes display and support for 800nits of max brightness. There's refresh rate support of 144Hz and the tablet comes with a 3:2 balanced aspect ratio. The tablet features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

There's immersive surround sound experience in the tablet with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet packs an 8850mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. It also has a Focus Keyboard with backlit keys. The tablet weighs just about 500grams and is built for productivity. You can get the tablet right now for a great price. There are, of course, exchange offers also available on the platform of Amazon India.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

