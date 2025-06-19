Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G Price Cut by Rs 25,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now available at a great discounted price in India. The smartphone released back in October 2024. While it is not exactly one of the latest devices in the market, it is a great value now that the price has dropped. The Galaxy S24 FE has a minimalistic design consistent with the S24 and S25 series. It comes with the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor. Do not get it from the official website of Samsung as it is quite expensive there. Get it from the place we are mentioning below to get a great deal on your purchase. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications.









Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G Price in India Latest

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G has dropped quite significantly. It is selling only for Rs 34,999 on Amazon India. There's also an additional Rs 1,250 discount available with select credit cards. That would sweeten the deal further. Note that the charging adapter for the phone won't be inside.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display for an immersive viewing experience. The phone has Galaxy AI integrated and packs a 4700mAh battery. In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor in addition to a 12MP + 8MP sensor. For selfies and photos, there's a 10MP sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a good buy for anyone who wants a decent Samsung experience. Purchasing this device for Rs 59,999 would have been an overkill, especially with the likes of OnePlus 12 present. In fact, OnePlus 13s would have been a better option at that price range.