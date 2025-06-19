OTT Releases on June 20, 2025: New Movies and Shows to Stream This Friday



This Friday, June 20, 2025, OTT platforms are all set to keep viewers hooked with a diverse lineup of fresh content. From hard-hitting crime dramas and chilling horror thrillers to light-hearted comedies, powerful docuseries, and fantasy animation, there's something for everyone to stream this weekend.

Here’s a curated list of 15 new movies and web series releasing across major platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, JioCinema, and Lionsgate Play.









Also Read: Jio Data Packs with OTT Benefits

1. Final Destination: Bloodlines – Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Horror/Thriller | Language: English

The iconic franchise returns with a new chapter exploring the eerie consequences of escaping death. Bloodlines dives deeper into the mythology, with a fresh cast and intense visuals.

2. Kerala Crime Files: Season 2 – Disney+ Hotstar

Genre: Crime Thriller | Language: Malayalam

The second season continues its investigative storytelling with a gripping murder mystery set in Kerala. Known for its realism and detail, this season raises the stakes even higher.

3. Ground Zero – ZEE5

Genre: Action Drama | Language: Hindi

Starring Emraan Hashmi, this war-action drama follows a BSF officer navigating high-stakes counter-terror missions in Kashmir. A gritty tale of courage, duty, and sacrifice.

4. Olympo – Netflix

Genre: Mythological Sci-Fi | Language: Spanish (Subtitled)

Set in a dystopian future, Olympo reimagines ancient gods in a world dominated by technology and chaos. A visually rich series for fans of mythology and sci-fi hybrids.

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits Detailed: June 2025 Edition

5. Detective Sherdil – ZEE5

Genre: Mystery/Crime | Language: Hindi

A sharp-witted detective unravels complex cases that baffle the police. Smart dialogues, unexpected twists, and a suspenseful tone make this a strong pick in the Indian mystery genre.

6. Found: Season 2 – JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar

Genre: Crime Drama | Language: English

The team returns with more emotionally intense missing persons cases. Found Season 2 explores deeper human connections and moral dilemmas tied to justice and identity.

7. The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3 – Netflix

Genre: Comedy Talk Show | Language: Hindi

Kapil Sharma is back with more celebrity guests, new skits, and his signature humour. Perfect for light-hearted weekend viewing.

8. KPop Demon Hunters – Netflix

Genre: Animated Action/Fantasy | Language: Korean/English

A K-pop girl group leads a double life as demon slayers in this stylish animated film. Expect catchy music, fight sequences, and anime-inspired visuals.

Also Read: DishTV Watcho Partners with RailWire to Launch Bundled Broadband and OTT Services

9. Prince and Family – ZEE5

Genre: Family Drama | Language: Telugu

Set in a royal household, this family drama explores generational conflicts, emotional bonds, and the challenges of staying united in changing times.

10. Semi-Soeter – Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Language: Dutch (Subtitled)

A breezy European rom-com about modern relationships, self-discovery, and awkward love stories. A light-hearted watch ideal for a relaxed evening.

11. The Traitors – Netflix

Genre: Reality Game Show | Language: English

A psychological reality competition filled with trust issues, deception, and backstabbing. Think Bigg Boss meets Mafia, with a strategic twist.

12. Kabul – Lionsgate Play

Genre: Political Thriller | Language: English/Hindi

A gripping miniseries centered around the Afghan crisis and the lives of those caught in its crossfire. Intense, fast-paced, and rooted in real-world events.

13. In Transit – Prime Video

Genre: Docuseries | Language: English/Hindi

A Pride Month special from Tiger Baby Films, this series documents the lives of nine transgender and non-binary individuals across India. Honest, moving, and deeply human.

With a powerful mix of genres and storytelling formats, the OTT lineup for June 20, 2025, caters to every kind of viewer. Whether you’re in the mood for action, laughter, suspense, or a thought-provoking documentary, this Friday’s streaming list has something worth your screen time.

Which one are you planning to watch first? Let us know in the comments or tag us with your picks.