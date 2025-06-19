Jio AI-Native Network Strategy, Verizon ODA Accreditation, TM Forum GSMA Partnership, and More



At DTW Ignite 2025, global telecom leaders came together to showcase advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-native networks, autonomous operations, and open digital architectures. From Jio's AI-first transformation strategy to Google Cloud's autonomous network blueprint, the event set the stage for a more intelligent, agile, and scalable future in the telecom industry.

1. Jio Updates About AI-Native Network Strategy at DTW Ignite 2025

Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio took to the stage during the opening session of the TM Forum's DTW Ignite event in Copenhagen to detail how it will use AI to build on 5G infrastructure and shape the networks and customer experiences of the future. US telecom provider T-Mobile and China Mobile also shared their plans during the event. TM Forum is the global alliance of telco and tech companies.

Operators from three of the world's largest telecom markets discussed why they are investing in AI-native, intent-based networking and increasingly autonomous networks during the first day of TM Forum's annual DTW Ignite, happening from June 17–19.

According to TM Forum, Jio did not mention 6G by name but is also using AI to alter the networks and operations of the future.

"AI is our new UI. And APIs are our new KPIs," said Anish Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer at Jio, which serves around half a billion customers in India. "We are trying to ensure that we are not just bringing AI as it is, but we are actually re-architecting our entire real-time decision systems," he added.

"We are doing it in … our HR systems, in our finance systems, in our IT systems," explained Shah. "And then, of course, we are doing it for the network. We're doing it for business operations, and then customer service as well. So, it is being plugged into each and every function."

T-Mobile USA

For Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile USA, there is a move away from managing networks and towards managing personalized customer experience. "Carriers used to manage networks," said Ewaldsson, according to TM Forum. "Now we must manage intent, thanks to the ingredients of AI to provide the best possible customer experience at any given moment."

Not all the pieces are in place today for true intent-based networking: Ewaldsson indicates 2030 as the time when "networks will no longer wait for prompts" to deliver experiences that match individual user requirements.

Ewaldsson, for example, envisages 6G arriving at the end of the decade and supporting "maybe 100 times more data usage … lower than a millisecond latency, and perhaps 500 billion connected devices globally."

"We're making ... the network aware about what's going on every device … to evolve our slicing advantage into becoming the next generation network. And 6G networks will superpower this thing," he said.

2. DTW Ignite 2025 Excellence Awards

TM Forum awarded six CSPs and four supplier partners with Excellence Awards for real-world examples of innovation in advancing TM Forum's three industry missions: Composable IT & Ecosystems, Autonomous Network, and AI & Data Innovation.

Jio Platforms was recognized for strategically implementing TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and integrating 52 Open APIs, resulting in streamlined processes, improved network management and enhanced customer experiences. Jio has been able to measure and quantify many benefits of its ODA implementation including a 30 percent decrease in response time to network issues, a 30 percent reduction in operational expenses, and a 15 percent decrease in implementation costs. Jio was recognised for its Excellence in ODA Implementation at the event.

Swisscom and Netcracker Recognised with Impact and Innovation Award

Swisscom and Netcracker have been recognized for transforming the Swiss operator's operations support systems (OSS) and operations to increase innovation and speed the development of new services, including non-telecom services. As a result, Swisscom has been able to drastically reduce the time it takes to deliver network-as-a-service (NaaS). Swisscom's digital architecture is built on ODA, and the company has achieved AN Level 4 autonomous operational domains in its IP transport network, according to TM Forum.

Claro Argentina and Amdocs Recognised for Excellence in Innovation for People & Planet

Claro Argentina and Amdocs were awarded for successfully reducing energy consumption within the network while maintaining performance. Their unique AI-driven and automated approach to data analysis achieved a 35 percent reduction in energy consumed in baseband units. Claro also realized capex savings and was able to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, TM Forum said.

Australian Telco Telstra Recognised for Excellence in Customer Experience

Telstra's Product Experience (PEX) has been awarded for empowering customers to design, deploy, and scale their own solutions using composable technology and modular APIs. With PEX, the telco is no longer a gatekeeper of rigid product offerings but an enabler of customer-driven innovation, TM Forum said. Telstra's "Solutioning Hub" is more than a simple ordering platform, enabling customers to self-design, quote, and activate through a canvas-style interface. The hub relies on the Telstra Reference Architecture Model (TRAM), which is the operator's implementation of ODA.

3. Verizon achieves TM Forum's Running on ODA validation

TM Forum announced on June 16 that Verizon has become the latest Communications Service Provider (CSP) to achieve ‘Running on ODA’ accreditation. Verizon's IT and network systems architecture is now compliant with the Running on ODA criteria for its composable Open Digital Architecture, enabling the integration of standardized, interoperable software functions. The announcement came just ahead of TM Forum's DTW Ignite in Copenhagen.

TM Forum said Verizon's adoption of ODA underpins a strategic transformation of its IT and network operations. By using its ODA-based North Star Architecture as the default blueprint, Verizon ensures consistent governance, eliminates duplication across vendor solutions, and accelerates technology integration – saving both time and money. Its API-first design enables rapid onboarding of partners and services while reducing complexity across the IT stack.

This ODA foundation has significantly improved Verizon's operational agility and customer responsiveness. By reusing certified Open APIs and modular ODA components, Verizon has reduced service development timelines by up to six weeks, bringing new capabilities to market faster and with less rework. Catalog-driven orchestration enhances personalization and speeds up changes, improving the overall customer experience.

Verizon is the latest CSP to be accredited as Running on ODA, joining AT&T, Axiata, BT Group, CityFibre, Deutsche Telekom, Entel Group, Jio, NTT Group, Orange, SES Astra, stc, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica Group, Telia, Telstra, TELUS, Vodafone, and other CSPs that are actively using and contributing to ODA. TM Forum estimates that more than two billion subscribers globally are now served by carriers that are Running on ODA.

Sudharsan Srinivasan, Senior Vice President – Technology, Security, Governance & Infrastructure, Verizon: "Using TM Forum's ODA framework ensures more than just compliance; it confirms that we've operationalized the industry's blueprint for agility and innovation at scale."

4. TM Forum, GSMA to Present Unified Open Gateway Certification for CAMARA and Operate APIs

TM Forum and the GSMA have announced a single, unified conformance certification enabling Open Gateway mobile network APIs from the "Operate API" pipeline to be validated alongside software from Linux Foundation's CAMARA Service API stream.

"Now, through one single process, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) can certify conformance for TM Forum Operate APIs and CAMARA Service APIs, guaranteeing interoperability with the Open Gateway ecosystem," TM Forum announced on June 16 ahead of the DTW Ignite event.

According to the official release, this unified certification delivers industry-wide benefits: CSPs get faster, simpler integration across partners and marketplaces; vendors can streamline delivery of standards-based solutions; and aggregators and marketplaces can onboard Open Gateway APIs with confidence in their interoperability and security. Together, it removes complexity, lowers costs, and accelerates monetization.

GSMA Open Gateway is a global framework of common network APIs that simplifies access for software developers to embed mobile operators' network capabilities into their applications. Open Gateway's Operate APIs – developed in TM Forum's Open API industry collaboration program – play a key role in enabling CSPs to monetize these network APIs through aggregation platforms and global marketplaces.

Since its launch at MWC Barcelona 2023, 73 mobile operator groups, representing 284 mobile networks and almost 80 percent of mobile connections globally, have joined the Open Gateway initiative, TM Forum said.

Open Gateway's Service APIs—developed under the open-source CAMARA project—together with TM Forum Operate APIs facilitate seamless connectivity, interoperability, and portability across complex ecosystem services, enabling CSPs and vendors to work together in a faster and more flexible way.

However, until now, there has been no single means to verify that both TM Forum Operate APIs and CAMARA Service APIs are conformant to Open Gateway standards and across different CSP implementations, adding undue complexity across the ecosystem.

With this new program, TM Forum's Operate APIs, within the Open Gateway initiative, can be certified alongside CAMARA's Service APIs as part of GSMA's API testing program – designed to guarantee interoperability with Open Gateway aggregators and marketplaces. CSPs can now expose capabilities to multiple marketplaces and ensure they can consistently, easily and quickly integrate and monetize them, improving time to market and reach.

Spain's Telefonica has been instrumental in testing the certification process and will be the first CSP to obtain joint certification for in-production Operate APIs. To further support the industry in providing a unified approach to API integration and standardization, TM Forum has also announced that Aduna – a global aggregator for Open Gateway backed by Ericsson – has become a member.

5. Aduna API Ecosystem to Run on Azure Platform as Microsoft Partners the Initiative

Aduna, the global APIs aggregation venture led by Ericsson and backed by several global telecom operators, said it has collaborated with Microsoft to power network API implementations using Microsoft Azure software infrastructures. "Microsoft to join the Aduna community to power the platform on Azure, integrate AI, and accelerate CAMARA network API adoption through the Azure ecosystem," Aduna announced on June 17, 2025.

Through this collaboration, Aduna's aggregated network APIs will be made available as native Microsoft services via partners in the Azure Marketplace. This will give Microsoft's global developer and enterprise community direct access to network functionality including SIM swap detection, phone number verification, real-time device location, and on-demand quality-of-service controls.

The agreement will also allow Aduna to scale its platform built on Azure and integrate Microsoft AI for actionable insights and intelligence in its network APIs, with Microsoft joining the Aduna ecosystem as a technology partner.

"This engagement marks a pivotal step in enabling programmable networks at scale," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Built on Azure and aligned with CAMARA, Aduna will deliver intelligent, real-time network capabilities that are exposed via GitHub and Azure to the developers and enterprises who are shaping the digital economy."

In addition to powering the platform and hosting the APIs, Microsoft will actively promote the value of network APIs and the CAMARA initiative and through its go-to-market activities with Aduna's partners, including Infobip and Vonage, Microsoft will help accelerate awareness, education, and adoption of network APIs across industries such as financial services, logistics, identity, and customer experience.

Microsoft Spokesperson, Rick Lievano, CTO added, "Our collaboration will focus on the expansion and optimization of the Aduna cloud platform, using Microsoft AI to drive insights and intelligence for both Microsoft and Aduna customers when using Network APIs. Microsoft will also be actively marketing the benefits of network APIs and GSMA Open Gateway to its customer and developer community via partnership with Aduna CPaaS partners, Azure Marketplace and GitHub."

6. TM Forum Accelerates Industry Towards Autonomous Networks

TM Forum has announced a significant step forward in its drive to accelerate the telecom industry's transition to fully autonomous networks (AN). The organisation has launched three initiatives—Autonomous Network Level Assessment Validation (ANLAV), the AN Levels Skills Path, and the 2025 AN Implementation Guide—offering a structured path for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to reach Level 4+ AN maturity, where AI-driven, self-managing networks reduce operational costs, boost resilience, and enable zero-touch service innovation.

The announcement follows progress indicated by TM Forum's Autonomous Network Level Evaluations Tool (ANLET), which shows that CSPs are realizing their 2023 ambitions to reach Level 4 by 2025. More than 30 global CSPs have completed ANLET evaluations, with many already reporting substantial gains in automation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

According to TM Forum, Denmark's TDC NET, for example, in collaboration with Ericsson, became the first operator to receive AN Level 4 validation for RAN energy efficiency optimization under the new ANLAV service.

Telefonica Vivo has reached Level 4 in network creation and planning for its transmission network, realizing a 90 percent improvement in route convergence and a 60 percent reduction in budget approval time. "These achievements have been made possible through deep collaboration across TM Forum's ecosystem, including member-driven projects, Catalyst innovation programs, and Innovation Hub," the forum said.

However, until now, there has been no means for CSPs to independently validate their AN levels progress and success. With the launch of ANLAV, CSPs can now convert ANLET evaluation data into an independently audited and industry-validated benchmark. The service, already piloted by operators including AIS, IOH, TDC NET, and Telkomsel, provides CSPs with verified assurance of their progress toward network autonomy.

To support the need for skilled professionals in this domain, TM Forum has also introduced the AN Levels Skills Path. This certification program ensures evaluators are proficient in using the ANLET tool and qualified to conduct official assessments for ANLAV submission. Thirteen member companies, including IBM, have completed the program.

Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum, underscored the significance of the latest progress: "We are not just imagining the future of autonomous networks, we are building it, together. Two years ago, we aimed high and set the milestone for CSPs to reach Autonomous Network Level 4 in key domains in 2025. The results we’re seeing today, validated by our benchmarking tools, are extraordinary: enhanced customer experiences, greater sustainability, lower costs and faster growth; tangible proof that shared ambition, collaboration, and standards-based innovation can deliver real transformation."

Industry players including Vodafone, ZTE, and Ericsson showcased solutions ranging from intent-based operations management to self-healing network domains, signaling the emergence of AI-native, self-optimizing telecom environments.

According to the official statement, with the ecosystem aligned and validation tools now in place, TM Forum and its members are accelerating toward a future where zero-touch, energy-efficient, and adaptive networks are no longer aspirational—but operational.

7. Google Cloud Launches Autonomous Network Operations Framework

Ahead of DTW Ignite, Google Cloud unveiled its new Autonomous Network Operations (ANO) framework. This blueprint empowers Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to build scalable, self-managing networks by seamlessly integrating Google Cloud's AI, advanced analytics, and infrastructure. The framework integrates critical Google Cloud products to transform operations, enhance service reliability, and unlock new value in three key ways.

"Today, to help CSPs address these pressures, we are announcing the Autonomous Network Operations framework — enabling CSPs to enhance service reliability, proactively detect and resolve network issues, and turn fragmented data into value. This new framework takes an AI-first approach, leveraging the latest in Google Cloud AI, infrastructure, and analytics products to understand and make sense of complex network data, risks, and operations. The framework also offers an extensive ecosystem to help deploy these solutions, including partners and Google Cloud Consulting," Angelo Libertucci, Global Head of Industry, Telecom, Google Cloud, and Muninder Sambi, VP, PM and GM, Networking, Google Cloud, together announced on June 13, 2025, in a blog post.

Additionally, Google Cloud announced Ericsson On-Demand with Ericsson, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform built collaboratively on its AI infrastructure. It transforms how CSPs deploy and scale 5G core services, offering a faster, simpler approach.

According to Google, the framework is supported by an ecosystem of independent software vendors and global systems integrators. Key partners including Amdocs, Ericsson, and Nokia have aligned their automation solutions with Google Cloud's infrastructure, enabling CSPs to adopt the framework with vendor-specific integrations.

System integrators such as Accenture and Capgemini are playing a key role in executing customized deployments and scaling them across operator organizations.

Google Cloud said CSPs are already transforming their operations and enhancing customer experiences with the Google Cloud AI, infrastructure, and expertise provided in the Autonomous Network Operations framework:

Bell Canada reported a 25 percent drop in customer-reported issues and a 75 percent increase in software delivery productivity by integrating AI models and real-time network analytics.

reported a 25 percent drop in customer-reported issues and a 75 percent increase in software delivery productivity by integrating AI models and real-time network analytics. Deutsche Telekom deployed a RAN Guardian system to predict and auto-correct network issues, ensuring peak service uptime.

deployed a RAN Guardian system to predict and auto-correct network issues, ensuring peak service uptime. Telstra and Google Cloud are co-developing an AI-powered RAN optimization agent to detect and resolve incidents before they impact users.

are co-developing an AI-powered RAN optimization agent to detect and resolve incidents before they impact users. Vodafone is advancing toward a shared, agent-based automation architecture to boost operational efficiency and customer experience.

is advancing toward a shared, agent-based automation architecture to boost operational efficiency and customer experience. Operators such as MasOrange, Orange, and VMO2 are also exploring adoption of the framework as part of their transition to enhance their operations and customer experiences.

8. Elisa and Google Cloud Expand Collaboration to Implement AI-Driven Autonomous Networks

Finnish telecommunication operator Elisa said it is expanding the cooperation with Google Cloud that began in 2022 to implement AI-driven autonomous network operations. Elisa, on June 19, said it will use Google Cloud's Autonomous Network Operations framework, including data and AI tools, to shift from predictive to prescriptive analytics and AI-driven proactive management of its network, ultimately enhancing efficiency, resilience, and the customer experience.

Elisa has been developing the automation of its networks to enable fault recognition, identify peak hours, and make operational changes. This work builds on Elisa's automated network platform, the Elisa Defined Network (EDN).

To achieve an "agentic telco network" – an advanced, self-managing, and self-optimizing telecommunications network – Elisa said it is using Google Cloud's BigQuery data warehouse and Spanner database to consolidate and manage its network data. Elisa is also utilizing Google Cloud's Vertex AI, a unified AI development platform, and Google's Gemini models to build and train agents.

The telco is building agents using Google Cloud's Agent Development Kit (ADK) and then connecting them together as multi-agent systems with Google's open source-based Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol. These agents will be tailored to specific Elisa workflows, enabling predictive analytics, automated diagnostics, and prescriptive actions across the network, the Finnish telco explained.

This autonomous network will deliver the foollowing capabilities to Elisa and its customers:

Zero-touch operations: The network will largely run itself, automating all routine tasks to minimize manual effort.

Smart, goal-driven network: The network will understand and automatically execute high-level business goals, adapting without needing constant manual instructions.

Self-healing and optimizing: AI will enable Elisa's network to detect and fix issues proactively, and continuously improve its performance.

Predictive insights: Advanced analytics and AI will help Elisa anticipate potential problems before they impact services.

Improving operational efficiency: With an AI-enabled network, Elisa will be able to achieve world-leading network efficiency, reducing operational costs.

Faster innovation: The autonomous approach will enable Elisa to rapidly deploy new services and features, such as 5.5G applications, accelerating time-to-market.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this next phase of our partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on the ambitious goal of AI-driven autonomous networks," said Sami Komulainen, Chief Operating Officer, Elisa. "This strategic cooperation is designed to not only elevate our own network capabilities to a world-leading standard, but also to foster new innovations that will benefit our customers through unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and service agility."

"By working hand-in-hand with Elisa, we're helping the company advance towards a future where its network is fully autonomous, intelligently managing itself to deliver more reliable services, faster innovation, and a seamless digital experience for everyone,"said Muninder Singh Sambi, Vice President and General Manager of Networking and Security, Google Cloud.

9. Aduna Partners with Japan's NTT Docomo and SoftBank to Strengthen Network API Ecosystem

Aduna has announced that it has signed partnerships with Japan's NTT Docomo and SoftBank Corp (SoftBank) to bring network application programming interfaces (APIs) to developers and enterprises across the region and build a broader ecosystem.

The collaboration will focus on expanding developer access to standardized telecom APIs and supporting industry-wide initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway, Aduna said in a statement on June 17, 2025.

By combining SoftBank's infrastructure and digital expertise with Aduna's integration platform, the two companies aim to lower barriers for innovation and make it easier for businesses to embed connectivity intelligence into their applications.

Through this collaboration, NTT Docomo, serving 91 million subscribers, will make its advanced network capabilities accessible via Aduna's unified platform, enabling enterprises and digital service providers to enhance customer experiences, streamline security workflows, and reduce integration complexity.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.