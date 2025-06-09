Jio Data Packs with OTT Benefits

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has three prepaid plans with which users can get OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The three plans cost Rs 100, Rs 195 and Rs 175. These three plans are geared towards offering people free access to entertainment with some amount of mobile data. The only thing is, out of the three, two offer JioHotstar Mobile (earlier known as Disney+ Hotstar) subscription. So there's just one plan that will offer access to other OTT platforms. Let's take a look at these plans in depth.









Before we go ahead, note that these plans won't work without an active service validity plan.

Read More - Reliance Jio Plans that will Stream India vs England Series

Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Vouchers with OTT Benefits

The first plan on the list is the Rs 100 plan. It offers 90 days of JioHotstar Mobile and 5GB of data. The second plan on the list is the Rs 195 plan. It offers 15GB of data and 90 days validity for JioHotstar Mobile. Then, at last, there's the Rs 175 plan, the only pack to offer access to varied OTT platforms. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 10GB of data, and access to the following OTT platforms - SonyLIV, ZEE5, LionsgatePlay, Discovery+, SunNXT, KanchhaLannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and JioTV.

Read More - Reliance Jio Wins Download and Upload Experience, Airtel Wins 5G Experience

Note that the OTT benefits will be accessible with the Rs 175 plan inside the JioTV platform. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. There are more data vouchers available from Jio, but they don't come with OTT benefits. However, there are more data vouchers which come with gaming benefits too. It is the JioGamesCloud platform that is offered to the customers for free. All of these plans are available on the website and mobile app of Jio.