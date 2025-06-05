Jio Wins Download and Upload Experience, Airtel Wins 5G Experience

Opensignal said that all of four India's operators saw double-digit percentage growth in their download experience scores. While Airtel won the 5G download experience award from Opensignal, both Airtel and Jio saw a decline in their average scores.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is ahead of every other operator in the download and upload experience.
  • This is per the data shared by Opensignal.
  • Opensignal said that Jio even overtook Airtel in the upload experience, which was won by Airtel the last time.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is ahead of every other operator in the download and upload experience. This is per the data shared by Opensignal. Opensignal said that Jio even overtook Airtel in the upload experience, which was won by Airtel the last time. Airtel, however, was ahead in things such as video experience, live video experience, and games experience.




In the 5G experience category, Airtel won in every category including 5G video experience, 5G live video experience, 5G games experience, 5G download speed, and 5G upload speed. In the availability segment, Jio was again the winner in overall availability of networks and 5G availability. Even in the consistent quality and reliablility experience, Jio was the winner. It is unfortunate to see both Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) missing out on any of the awards.

mobile network experience

Opensignal said that all of four India's operators saw double-digit percentage growth in their download experience scores. While Airtel won the 5G download experience award from Opensignal, both Airtel and Jio saw a decline in their average scores. Opensignal said that this is likely due to the rise of number of 5G users in the country. This puts more load on the 5G networks.

However, one thing to note is that as more users shift to 5G networks, the load on 4G reduces and that also improves the experience for 4G users. In the coverage segment, Jio has always had the lead. In the video experience, it was a very close battle between Jio and Airtel, as Airtel led only by 0.3 points compared to Jio. So the video experience in nearly the same for customer with both Airtel and Jio mobile networks.

