Jio Added Milllions of New Active Users in April 2025

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio's active user base went up from 451 million to 456.55 million, indicating a rise of 5.55 million new active users. Airtel active user base, during the same time went down from 389.68 million to 385.58 million, indicating a decline of 4.1 million active users.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio added several million new active users during the month of April 2025.
  • At the same time, Bharti Airtel lost millions of those.
  • While the overall subscriber base is what many people focus on, it is the active user base or the VLR subscribers that matter more.

Follow Us

jio added milllions of new active users

Reliance Jio added several million new active users during the month of April 2025. At the same time, Bharti Airtel lost millions of those. While the overall subscriber base is what many people focus on, it is the active user base or the VLR subscribers that matter more. These are the uesrs who are paying money for services. Let's take a look at the figures to understand what happened in a better way. Note that the data has been provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).




Read More - Jio Leads 5G FWA Subscriber Addition in April 2025: TRAI

How Many Active Subscribers Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL Had

Jio's active user base went up from 451 million to 456.55 million, indicating a rise of 5.55 million new active users. Airtel active user base, during the same time went down from 389.68 million to 385.58 million, indicating a decline of 4.1 million active users.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) also lost users.Vi lost 1.14 million active users, while BSNL lost 1.75 million active users. Reliance Jio was the only telecom operator during the month to add new users. This helps Jio in boosting its top line revenues, even though its ARPU (average revenue per user) is lower than Airtel's.

Read More - BSNL CMD Says Not Chasing Profits as an End Goal

Bharti Airtel not only lost active users in April 2025, but the telco also saw a decline of ARPU in Q4 FY25. Well, a reduction in non-paying users could lead to a better VLR subscriber percentage, but that doesn't mean as much if there's no impact on the revenues. Reliance Jio was not only ahead in adding active users, but also in adding new 5G FWA (AirFiber) users in the country. As for BSNL and Vi, there's no surprise for anyone that the telcos lost users.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

Put in into chatGpt and let it explain, this result is all over the place.

India Set to Become Data Capital of the World, Says…

Phoenix96 :

VI Kolkata circle cheapest plan acc to my data is Rs. 509 and 719.

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in April 2025, While Vodafone…

shivraj :

Airtel's quarterly results in 2012-13 vs 24-25 why did they go from being easy to read and understand to confusing…

India Set to Become Data Capital of the World, Says…

shivraj :

i mean yeah sure ,data is cheap wooo hooray yaay now what ? also I have personally talked on this…

India Set to Become Data Capital of the World, Says…

shivraj :

Agreed 398Rs plan is the most expensive prepaid 4G plan from Vi while the competition offers unlimited 5G at 349Rs…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in April 2025, While Vodafone…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments